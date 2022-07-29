Alito mocks foreign critics of Supreme Court’s abortion decision





One of them was former prime minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price, Alito joked, referring to the announcement by British conservative leaders earlier this month that he planned to resign. Post hoc ergo propter hoc, right? the justice added, drawing applause and laughter from the audience at a Latin phrase used to describe a fallacious argument. Alito, sporting a new beard, went on to point out that President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada are still in office despite the measures they started with the ruling, which frees US states to impose sharp restrictions. for abortion throughout pregnancy. “What really hurt me was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision, whose name may not be spoken, to the Russian attack on Ukraine,” Alito said. Despite this temptation, I will not talk about cases from other countries. Much of Alito’s 36-minute speech was devoted to a discussion of religious liberty, with the conservative justice arguing that support for religious liberty is eroding because so many people now say they lack religious belief. It’s hard to convince people that religious freedom is worth protecting if they don’t think religion is a good thing that deserves protection, Alito said, before outlining some arguments that could find traction with what he called a number increasing number of people who reject religion or do not consider it important. Despite his observations about modern trends toward secularism, Alito made it clear that he viewed religious belief as a natural desire of all human beings. Our hearts are troubled until we rest in God, he said. The conference hosting Alito was organized by the Notre Dame Institute for Religious Freedom, which was founded in 2020. While the conference was announced and promoted to reporters, Alito’s role remained under wraps. The institute or its faculty members have filed amicus briefs in at least five Supreme Court cases on religious liberty issues. Alito, a graduate of Princeton University and Yale Law School, traveled to Notre Dame last September to deliver a speech attacking critics of the courts’ use of its emergency docket, sometimes called a shadow docket, to settle important legal issues. Some of the justices have canceled or rescheduled speaking engagements after POLITICO published in May a draft of Alito’s opinion on the high-profile abortion rights case and the protests that followed at the homes of some conservative justices. The Supreme Court also erected an 8-foot-tall riot fence around its building on Capitol Hill. The courthouse has been closed to the public since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March 2020, more than 28 months ago. That shutdown was recently extended until the end of next month, according to a calendar posted on the courts’ website. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelled the name of President Emmanuel Macron of France.

