Shreveport native participates in world’s largest international naval warfare exercise | tidings





PEARL HARBOR A 1990 Caddo Magnet High School graduate and Shreveport native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international naval warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Chief Petty Officer Keith Adams is a logistics specialist aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a US Navy aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego, California.A Navy logistics specialist is responsible for managing sailors who provide essential supply services to a ship’s crew.

Aircraft carriers offer unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful showcase of the U.S. Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials. Since the commissioning of the USS Langley 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers, such as the USS Abraham Lincoln, and carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, strengthened deterrence, provided humanitarian and disaster relief, and have maintained lasting engagements around the world. “The aircraft carrier is the centerpiece of our U.S. Navy, our flagship and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Adm. admin James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft. Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, secure sea control, and deter our adversaries.” Today, Adams uses skills and values ​​similar to those learned in Shreveport. “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that you have to be willing to work hard and make sacrifices to achieve your goals,” Adams said. The service has also taught me how to integrate with the world’s most diverse workforce. As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain the cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring maritime safety and security in the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. The theme of RIMPAC 2022 is Capable, Adaptable, Partners. Participating nations and forces exercise a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of naval forces. These capabilities range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfare. The relevant, realistic training program includes hunting, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, anti-piracy, mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal and diving and salvage operations. The war games played during RIMPAC are extremely complex and play a major role in continuing to develop interoperability with our allies, Adams said. Serving in the Navy means Adams is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America, focusing on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy. With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international telephone and Internet traffic carried over fiber optic cables laid on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to point out that The prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready navy. According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus on Sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity. For 245 years, in calm and troubled waters, our Navy has stood guard to protect the homeland, preserve the freedom of the seas and protect our way of life, Gilday said. The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the naval balance of power for the rest of this century. We cannot accept anything less than success. Hosted by Commander U.S. Pacific Fleet, RIMPAC 2022 will be led by the commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, who will serve as the Combined Task Force (CTF) commander. Royal Canadian Navy Rear Admiral Christopher Robinson will serve as the CTF’s deputy commander, Japan’s Navy Rear Admiral Toshiyuki Hirata as the deputy commander, and Fleet Maritime Forces will be led by U.S. Marine Corps Brig. General Joseph Clearfield. Other key leaders of the multinational force will include Commodore Paul OGrady of the Royal Australian Navy, who will command the naval component, and Brig. General Mark Goulden of the Royal Canadian Air Force, who will command the air component. One of my greatest accomplishments is that I advanced to the highest pay grade and served as a recruiter and commander of the recruiting division, Adams said. During RIMPAC, a network of capable and adaptive partners train and act together to strengthen their collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. RIMPAC 2022 contributes to the increased interoperability, resilience and agility needed by the Joint and Combined Forces to deter and defeat aggression by major powers in all domains and levels of conflict. As a member of the US Navy, Adams and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetime. To serve in the Navy means to serve, protect and defend a cause that is bigger than myself, Adams added. The sacrifices I make today will benefit the children of tomorrow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktbs.com/news/shreveport-native-participates-in-world-s-largest-international-maritime-warfare-exercise/article_38b18244-0f4c-11ed-8d58-cb4c50fbe17f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos