India’s Defeat in Cricket; Easy earnings for the stars of table tennis, badminton

“Killer instinct” was nowhere to be seen when Australia bowled the Indian women’s cricket team, but the country’s boats and rowers steamrolled their hapless rivals on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games competition in Birmingham.

The Indian women’s hockey team was also off to a winning start but was far from impressive in a 5-0 win over Ghana in their Pool A match. It took some time for the Indian players to find a way to break down the nation’s defence. African as the midfield and attack line lacked cohesion.

India’s perennial penalty corner conversion problem was highlighted again with the team converting just one in 10 chances. Instead, Ghana goalkeeper Abigail Boye made some phenomenal saves to impress and was well supported by her backline.

Gurjit Kaur (3 minutes, 39) scored a brace, while Neha Goyal (28), Sangita Kumari (36) and Salima Tete (56) scored a goal each.

The cricket team loses from the winning position

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar had urged the team to imbibe “killer instinct” but he could not deliver the knockout blow even when the opposition was shocking.

It was always going to be a tough task for the Indian cricket team to challenge the mighty Australians, but Harmanpreet Kaur’s side put themselves in a winning position before shooting themselves in the foot.

After posting a fine score of 154 for eight, the Indians put them on the mat at 49 for five, but the reigning world champions eventually cruised to a three-wicket victory with Ashleigh Gardner (52 not out off 35 balls) setting up the game-changing stands . 51 and 47 with Grace Harris (37) and Alana King (18 not out) respectively.

This meant that the magic of Renuka Singh’s dreams went in vain. She broke the backbone of the Australian batting with figures of four for 18 in four overs, raising hopes of a comfortable victory, but it was not to be.

Easy day for Shiva Thapa

Ace boxer Shiva Thapa defeated Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in the first round of the 63.5 kg category. After living with the disappointment of missing out on his second consecutive Olympics in Tokyo last year, the former Asian champion was far superior to his taller and more aggressive rival to emerge 5-0 winners in his weight class. easy.

Shuttlers Blank Pakistan

Packed with world-class performers, India were expected to make mincemeat of Pakistan in a lopsided 5-0 win in the mixed team event.

World number 11 Kidmabi Srikanth, former world champion PV Sindhu managed to win the singles while the three doubles pair also cruised to victories to inflict a whitewash on the neighboring nation.

The gulf in class was evident as the Pakistanis struggled to meet the high standards set by the Indians.

“We’ve come here to ultimately win the gold medal. We’re going to set our targets right and at the same time we’re not really thinking about the downsides of it, like we’re facing in the semi-finals or the final.

“We are only focused on doing well and winning the gold,” Srikanth said.

Smooth start for rowers

India’s men’s and women’s table tennis teams got off to easy starts in their respective campaigns with identical 3-0 wins over Barbados and South Africa. The women later defeated Fiji 3-0 in their second group match.

In a Group 3 match against minnows Barbados, the duo of Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan defeated Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, while veteran Sharath Kamal made short work of Ramon Maxwell 11-5, 11. -3, 11-3 in less than 15 minutes.

Sathiyan hardly broke a sweat before dispatching Tyrese Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 to seal the tie.

In the women’s competition, first in the field was the doubles pair of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7 11-7 11-5 to see India through on top.

Then reigning Commonwealth Games champion Manika Batra, who became the first Indian table tennis player to win a women’s singles gold in the last edition, lived up to her billing and defeated Musfique Kalam 11-5 11 -3 11-2 in the first singles match.

Akula then bounced back and scored a dominant 11-5 11-3 11-6 victory over Patel in the second singles to seal the tie for India.

Day 1 Success for Srihari Natraj, Battle of other Swimmers

Srihari Nataraj clocked 54.68 seconds to qualify for the men’s 100m backstroke semi-finals. The 21-year-old from Bengaluru was the third fastest swimmer in his heat and fifth overall.

Had he clocked his personal best of 53.77 seconds, he would have come out on top. The fastest swimmer in the field was Pieter Coetze of South Africa who clocked 53.91.

However, experienced Sajan Prakash and debutant Kushagra Rawat failed to make it to the semi-finals of their respective events.

Prakash finished eighth in the heats with a time of 25.01 in the men’s 50m butterfly. The best 16 athletes advanced to the semi-finals.

Kushagra also finished last in the men’s 400m freestyle after stopping the clock in 3:57.45 seconds.

Prakash and Kushagra are still alive in the race as they will compete in other events.

While Prakash will present his challenge in men’s 100m and 200m butterfly, Kushagra will compete in men’s 1500m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Cyclists disappoint

Cyclists had a tough day with the men’s sprint team of Ronaldo Laitonjam, Y Rojit Singh, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo failing to reach the medal round, finishing sixth in qualifying with a total time of 44.702 seconds at Lee Valley VeloPark .

They were 2.480 seconds behind first place Australia.

The two fastest teams will compete for the gold medal, while the third and fourth place finishers in the qualifying round will compete for the bronze medal.

The women’s sprint team also did no better than the men’s as they finished seventh in the qualifying round with a total time of 51.433.

The Indian men’s 4000m pursuit team — Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar and Vishavjeet Singh — finished sixth and last in qualifying with a total time of 4:12.865, which was 23.044 seconds ahead of leaders New Zealand.