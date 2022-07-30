Sault Ste. Mari International Bridge is changing to the new toll system



Big changes are coming to Sault Ste. Mari International Bridge toll system. Beginning August 10, Sault Ste. The International Mari Bridge Authority (IBA) will eventually phase out the current cards and switch to 6C Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) windshield tags that are automatically read by the toll system when customers pull into a lane . The IBA says a new web portal will be created so customers can manage accounts and will include the ability to review transactions, make one-off payments or set up automatic payments, request new tags or substitution, to cancel tags and generate statements. It is important that our customers check their accounts prior to this transition to ensure their contact information is correct, said IBA Chief Financial Officer Emily Jacques. They also need to make sure they have enough balance in their account to cover their fees while we transition to the new system. The IBA has provided the following advice to bridge customers. All current account information and balances will be automatically transferred to the new system. Users will need to re-enter payment information in the new system if they currently have automatic payments set up. They can be identified using previous account numbers; however, they will be required to create a new username and password.

Current cards will continue to work, although they will eventually be phased out. Customers will receive advance notice when this occurs.

Before the new system goes online, there will be an account freeze period. No new cards or accounts will be created and no changes can be made to existing accounts after 10pm on 5 August. No account deposits can be made after 10:00pm on August 8th. The freeze will be lifted when the new system is up and running. All valid cards can continue to be used on their accounts during this period.

