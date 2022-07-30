International
Jordan: As massive Zaatari refugee camp turns 10, Syrians face uncertain future |
With food prices rising around the world, many refugee families are struggling to meet their basic needs on a daily basissaid Dominik Bartsch, UNHCR Representative in Amman. Of course food aid is provided, but overall, family incomes are falling rapidly and they were seeing the poverty level rise in the camp.
Debt problems
According to UNHCR, two out of three refugee families in Zaatari say they are in debt, and 92 for each reported having to use negative coping strategies, such as cutting back on food intake or accepting high-risk jobs. These numbers have grown at an alarming rate.
And thenUN-led constitutional talksbetween the Syrian warring sides pushed back earlier in the week, a geopolitical casualty of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, humanitarians remain particularly concerned about the Syrian children in Zaatari, for whom the camp has become their world, Mr Bartsch said.
The prospects for a return do not look promising at the moment. We are not seeing an environment in Syria that would be conducive to returnsbut it is still reassuring that refugees, when asked if they would consider returning home, overwhelmingly say yes.
Unstable pressure
More than 20,000 births have been registered at the Zaatari camp since its opening, noted Mr. Bartsch, before telling about limited opportunities for many children born in the campand they have not seen any surroundings other than the camp itself.
Crediting the camp with saving thousands of lives and providing jobs and opportunities for Jordanians and Syrians, the UN refugee agency official warned that the situation was not sustainablewith its weather-beaten temporary shelters increasingly showing their limitations.
The caravans, which replaced the tents in 2013, have a normal lifespan of six to eight years, meaning most are now in urgent need of repair. In 2021 alone, over 7,000 refugees sought maintenance support as roofs and windows cracked and walls twisted, leaving some. residents exposed to the elements, he explained.
Electricity is another area of concern. While a solar plant opened to supply the camp in 2017, its capacity was only able to meet the needs of all residents for 11.5 hours a day.
In recent months, with the increased demand for electricity for the summer, UNHCR has had to reduce this to nine hours a day to meet the additional electricity costs, as the solar plant does not provide all the needs of the camps.
UN Photo/Mark Garden
The welcoming tradition
Jordan hosts 675,000 registered refugees from Syria, who began fleeing in 2011 when civil war broke out, causing terrible suffering, death and economic destruction. The majority of Syrian refugees in Jordan live in its towns and villages among local communities. Only 17 percent live in the two main refugee camps, Zaatari and Azraq.
It is a testimony, a testimony to the generosity of the Government of Jordan, which at that time 10 years ago, 11 years ago, allowed Syrian refugees to enter its territory and then set up facilities that are truly extraordinary by global standards. , said Mr. Bartsch of Zaatari, speaking via video link from Amani to journalists in Geneva.
Humanitarian support for refugees in the camp is led by the Jordanian government and UNHCR, which has almost 1,200 staff from 32 different international and Jordanian organizations working there.
The philosophy of initiation
This humanitarian aid would not be possible without the support of the international communitysaid Mr. Bartsch, who also highlighted the determination and resilience of camp residents who have seen almost 1,800 shops and businesses start from scratch.
From mobile phone shops to restaurants, bridal shops to mechanics, these businesses employ about 3,600 refugees, the UNHCR official continued. But they do not act in isolation.
Refugee entrepreneurs regularly engage with companies and clients in the nearby city of Mafraq and contribute to the Jordanian economy and host society.
Zaatari has 32 schools, 58 community centers and eight health facilities that operate together with civil defense and community police.
In addition to co-managing the camp with the authorities, UNHCR and its partners provide protection, health and cash assistance to the women, men and children in the camp.
In the long term, our projection is that a continued approach of gradual inclusion of refugees in national aid is the way to go, said Mr. Bartsch, praising Jordan for allowing refugees into education, health and the labor market from the start. .
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/07/1123632
