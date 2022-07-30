Repealing government mask mandates leaves Canadian employers to decide for themselves

In general, the more decisions are left to their discretion, the more businesses and their HR professionals like it. But the recent elimination of COVID-19-era mask requirements for most Canadian workplaces may have given employers a little more discretion than they’re fully prepared for.

The lack of government mask mandates means that virtually all employers governed by provincial employment laws that make up about 90 percent of Canada’s workforce will have to decide whether to continue their workplace masking rules. .

Vaccination rates in Canada are high and wearing masks has not been the political hot button there that it has been in the US. However, some people prefer to wear a mask while others do not. Attitudes may vary regionally and according to what populations experienced during the pandemic. Ontario, for example, had long requests for masks and experienced large outbreaks of COVID-19.

In his travels, Michael Richards, a lawyer with DLA Piper in Toronto and Vancouver, noted that wearing masks in and around public places in Ontario and elsewhere in the east has been and continues to be the norm. In the West, he said, people seem to need more reminders.

Earlier this year, nearly three-quarters of Canadians supported provincial mask mandates, but currently only about half do, according to a July study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, based in Vancouver.

Even in ending mask mandates, provincial governments continue to emphasize health and safety and recommend the use of masks in various circumstances.

Decision Point

Against this backdrop, what should an employer do now that COVID-19 is on the rise and a possible spike in cases this fall is on the horizon?

“It all comes back to health and safety,” Richards said. “What is reasonable in the circumstances to protect the health and safety of workers?”

Richards recommended that employers consider their circumstances. “It depends on what the workplace looks like,” he said. Is it an office where employees have their own space, or is it an assembly line? Do employees have the option to work at home? Do workers engage with the public? Is the space well ventilated or not? What is needed to have access to the physical work space, protected from vaccination? Daily checkups for symptoms?

In addition to weighing all of these factors, employers must assess how an outbreak will affect their workforce. A handful of cases can cause a small business to lose a large percentage of its workforce for a few days. If employees are unable to work from home, “an outbreak could have a material impact on your business.”

Optional, recommended or mandatory?

Once an employer has determined the need for a mask policy, the question becomes, how strict? Richards’ impression is that most employers prefer a “recommended measures” approach. “It’s the path of least resistance and saves them from having to check a mandatory rule.” Richards cited one gym that prohibits masking for workers and customers alike. “It makes news because it’s a strange thing,” he said.

For an employer that imposes a strict mask requirement, “the biggest risk is that people may choose to leave,” Richards said. There’s not much legal risk unless there’s a need to accommodate a disability or medical condition, he said.

A mask opponent could bring a claim for constructive discharge meaning that the conditions were so intolerable that the employee was forced to quit, but it is a difficult burden to meet and the individual would have to demonstrate that the retention of the mask was a material issue.

But what about the person who keeps breaking the rule? “You have to start disciplining them, and maybe eventually terminating them for disobedience.” Absent a government mandate, an employee could successfully argue that a strict mask requirement was not a reasonable rule, at least not one that justifies termination. In the case of a mockery, the employer can simply decide “this is not the type of employee we want, and just ‘pack’ them,” Richards said.

Another strategy for dealing with non-compliant employees is to place them on unpaid leave for as long as they refuse to obey the rule. Some employers used this approach in lieu of termination for cause when employees refused to vaccinate in violation of a policy. In early July, this method was supported in a mask case in Alberta (Benke v. Loblaw Companies Limited). The court found that the employee was not constructively dismissed because the employee had voluntarily decided not to comply with the policy and that the employer’s action was reasonable.

When the employer does not have a rule, or a more permissive policy, an employee whose health condition or disability makes it dangerous for him to be around an unmasked person may need an accommodation.

As in the US, “Many people have decided that, either by having COVID or by getting the vaccine, no further precautions are necessary. However, there are others who for many reasons still choose to wear masks​​​​​​​​​​​​ and wash their hands often,” said Katherine. Dudley Helms, an attorney with Ogletree Deakins in Columbia, SC

Stay the course?

Some observers have suggested leaving a mask requirement in place as a hedge against renewed government mandates, better to leave a rule in place than to be swept away by government policy changes. Acknowledging that some employers are taking a wait-and-see approach, Richards sees no appetite in the provinces for renewed mandates. “I don’t think that’s going to happen unless things get really bad,” he said.

Employers that adopt or continue their own mask rules must communicate the requirements and reasons for them clearly and consistently. Government-requested posters about masking may come down, but if the employer continues to require masking, it should not “leave open space for rumours,” he said.

Margaret M. Clark, JD, SHRM-SCP, is a freelance writer in Arlington, Va.