RCMP: Armed standoff ends with explosives detonated, house engulfed in flames





Manitoba RCMP officers said they were involved in an armed standoff Wednesday in the Ebb and Flow First Nation that ended with explosives detonating and a house going up in flames. The incident began around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, when officers from Ste. The Rose du Lac Detachment received a report that a 38-year-old Winnipeg man who had several outstanding warrants for his arrest was traveling around the Ebb and Flow First Nation. Officers went to the area and were told the suspect had been seen at a home on North West Street. When police arrived at the residence, they saw the suspect and two other men running inside. RCMP note that outside this home was a pickup truck, which officers determined had been reported stolen out of Winnipeg. As the RCMP officer set up a perimeter outside the home, they learned more information about the two men they saw running into the home with the suspect. Police said they were able to confirm that the three men were wanted for firearm-related offenses and did not know if they were currently armed. With the area around the home under control, officers attempted to make contact with the three men inside. Over the course of several hours, Mounties made intermittent contact, but the three suspects did not surrender. At one point, police heard a loaded gun inside the home and demanded it be surrendered through a window. A few minutes later, the gun was delivered through the window and onto the ground. The police then seized the firearm. As police continued to negotiate with the suspects, officers heard sounds coming from the home, which led them to believe it was being fortified. A few minutes after hearing these loud bangs, the officers heard an explosion. Smoke and flames then started pouring out of the doors and windows, prompting a 37-year-old man to jump from his bedroom window. The police arrested him without incident. After several more explosions, the two remaining suspects fled the home as the fire spread. The fire department went to the scene to put out the fire. The three suspects were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released in police custody. Lyle Malcolm, 38, Manuel Houle, 37, and Tyson Racette, 27, have been charged with a range of offences, including arson, use of explosives and possession of a prohibited weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court. The suspects were taken into custody and will appear in Dauphin Provincial Court on Friday. The police continue the investigation.

