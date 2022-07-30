International Law Experts, Tribunal of Ukrainians | News, Sports, Jobs

International
International Law Experts, Tribunal of Ukrainians
“These are attacks on the entire United Nations, not only on Ukraine, and the whole concept of peace and the international community.”
That was the gist of a message during a Thursday afternoon panel discussion held by the Robert H. Jackson Center titled, “The Path and Obstacles to a Special Court for Ukraine.
The conversation brought together international law experts and Ukrainian officials to explore what a court might look like and the importance of moving quickly in that direction.
It is absolutely necessary that the international community does not forget what is happening in Ukraine. Ambassador Hans Correll, former Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and United Nations Legal Adviser, explained.
Correll stressed that the Russian attack against Ukraine is a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter.
“What is happening in Ukraine is extremely serious. he said, calling on the international community to act with him “determination” to uphold the rule of law.
The session was attended by Ukrainian legal officials, including Ambassador Anton Korynevich, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as Inna Liniova, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Bar Association.
Korynevych said he was attending from Kiev and that he had to respond to an airstrike today.
“Ukraine is really focused on getting the win in this really, really aggressive fight.” he said, explaining that Russian aggression dates back to 2014, not February 2022.
He explained that Ukrainians do not have the ability to prosecute the crime of aggression and cannot prosecute senior Russian officials. “because of their functional and personal immunity.”
He said that a court specifically to prosecute aggression is one “important step” AND “Obvious. The question is, of course, how do we do that?”
“Our mission as we see it,” Liniova said, it is to fight the war with “law.
“The world does not avoid the terms war” and genocide, crimes against humanity. “Unfortunately, we understand that now the biggest weapon that Russia and President Putin have is time. Stronger action is badly needed and urgently needed.”
David Crane, former Chief Prosecutor for the Special Court for Sierra Leone and former President of the Board of the Jackson Center, discussed the differences and similarities between his work in Africa and options in Ukraine.
His answer was clear: “We’ve done this before.”
Crane explained that the International Criminal Court is “taking important steps” related to war crimes, crimes against humanity and “maybe” genocide.
He outlined a proposal “Similar to West Africa” where a “limited court” would be created for him “It is considered an international criminal offense”, specifically the crime of aggression.
“I really want to emphasize here… this is a historic moment. he said. “(It’s) very, very critical democracies come together and confront aggression, however simple. The world community is watching. We have strong men sitting like crocodiles watching what we do about the crime of aggression in Putin. If we do nothing, then we now have a precedent.”
His recommendation would prompt Ukraine to ask the UN General Assembly “Enter into a bilateral treaty” for the special court. “Can be focused, specific, efficient” and runs weekly.
“We have to do this now.”
Liniova said that by holding Putin and his closest leaders accountable “is a cornerstone of lasting peace” both in Ukraine and in the world.
Crane called Putin a “pariah”.
“The Russian Federation as a stable member state of the UN and the Security Council (is) seriously damaged if not completely. They are no longer worthy of the respect of the world.”
