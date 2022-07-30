Indigenous peoples react to Pope’s pardon for Canada’s residential schoolsExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, host:

All this week, Pope Francis has been in Canada on what he calls a pilgrimage of repentance. He is going across the country to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system. This was a program funded by the Canadian government and administered by the Catholic Church that aimed to erase the culture and language of indigenous people.

(ARCHIVED SOUND RECORDING)

POPE FRANCIS: (Through translator) I have come to your places of birth to show you personally my pain, to pray to God for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation.

CHANG: This apology from Pope Francis this week comes after years of allegations detailing abuse and neglect in these residential dormitories. Stephanie Scott is an Anishinaabe member of the Roseau River First Nation. She is also the executive director of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation, which collects and preserves the testimonies of survivors. She was at the Pope’s address in Maskwacis, Alberta, earlier this week. And she spoke to me from Winnipeg, Canada, Treaty Territory 1. And she began by telling me about a very important item – the National Student Memorial Register.

STEPHANIE SCOTT: We wanted to bring in a National Student Remembrance Registry. And what it is, is a 50-foot-long red cloth bearing the names of the 4,120 children who died in a residential school. And so it’s a very powerful symbol of, you know, the damage that happened to the little ones who went to those schools and didn’t come back.

CHANG: Yes.

SCOTT: And when we got there, it was very, you know, casual in how they would honor and respect these kids. The Pope, in the end, ended up having a private witness. He blessed the cloth. He kissed the cloth. And for the survivors, the KKTR staff and me, this was a moment to realize that he had actually paid attention to all the children who had died in those schools. And for me, as a daughter of a school survivor, this is an opportunity and a step towards reconciliation.

CHANG: Do you think others felt the same way? How, when they heard his words, when they met him? I mean, what are you hearing from your friends, other members of indigenous communities, about how they personally received this apology?

SCOTT: It was a mixed reaction. Although they had heard and witnessed his forgiveness, they were very excited about it. It was very heavy. We also traveled with one of our elders who is a survivor who was actually the father of a priest at the residential school. So people were not willing to accept it. You know, he said a lot of welcome things, but I was struck by what he didn’t say.

CHANG: Really? Like what? What did you want him to say that he didn’t?

SCOTT: Well, I think it was really important that, you know, they acknowledged the damage that had been done, that they had to acknowledge the children that had died, that they had suffered terrible physical and sexual abuse, and the fact that they were going. to make reparations – and these are things about returning land – you know, really supporting healing. And sometimes this is financially because it will take a lot of resources to support community members on their road to recovery. I know he was making a commitment to support this, but there really needs to be action.

CHANG: Right.

SCOTT: So that’s really what the survivors that we were with were looking for.

CHANG: May I ask, as you’ve worked to document these stories from survivors, what has been the most challenging part of that work for you personally?

SCOTT: For me personally – I’ll tell you a little bit of my story just so you understand. I was born and raised here in Winnipeg, Manitoba. My mother is a residential school survivor. She kept running away from schools, got pregnant. You know, the school sent her home to her community. She was giving birth to me, she went to the children’s hospital. At that time, they were still taking children automatically. So she held me once as a young mother at the age of 16. You know, and I was automatically put into the system, into the child welfare system, because that’s what was going on with Indigenous children at the time. So I didn’t see him again until I was 28.

CHANG: Wow.

SCOTT: So I’m driven – personally, professionally – to make this change because I think, as a little kid, what that would mean to him. And it was devastating for him. You know, she had a lot of mental health challenges, just like me, because you grow up without your community. You grow up without the lack of understanding, without the power of your people and, you know, the power that comes from your community, your language, your ceremonies, your traditions.

CHANG: Is there a story that sticks out to you, a particular story?

SCOTT: We were out in Sioux Lookout and I had a grandmother come up who was about 70 years old. And she sat down with me and she said since she was a child – they were about 6 and 7 years old, her and her friend and they hated school. They wanted to run away from school because of the mistreatment and damage they were suffering. And so these two little girls hid their clothes outside the school in the bushes to run away from school, to go home. They put on those clothes and ran away from the school and returned home. And I thought, you know, 6 and 7?

CHANG: Right.

SCOTT: They’re my grandchildren’s age. And I thought, how strong they were to hide their clothes in the dead of winter to go home to their family who loved them…

CHANG: The courage it took.

SCOTT: …Because that’s where they felt safe.

CHANG: Yes.

SCOTT: The courage it took to do that and the intelligence of those little kids, that’s really what stuck with me. And I think that, you know, everybody that was trying to run and get home from those schools, more power to them because they were running for a reason. And these are the stories we cannot forget.

CHANG: Well, for people outside of Canada, can you talk about why collecting and archiving this data that you’re collecting, this evidence, why it’s so important.

SCOTT: In order to understand the truth, it is essential to have the oral history and personal records of the survivor in the archive accompanied by recordings, accompanied by the narratives of the community. And we still don’t have the full truth of what happened in Canada to all those 150,000 children who attended the schools. You know, the data was destroyed. We are losing our elders, survivors and knowledge keepers at a very rapid rate. So we need to understand from their point of view, what really happened. And they were children. So we cannot forget that they were children who were in those schools. You know, understanding the disease and the malnutrition and the experiments – it’s all important to preserve the truth of the residential schools so that – in the hope that this can never happen again.

No matter where I was in this country – and when we were, you know, working with the survivors to share their statements, they said, I’m telling you this because I never want this to happen again. So we have, you know, decades of work to do, and we’re here to do that work for them. And we will continue to do so. And I will continue to do so until I can no longer store that experience.

CHANG: Stephanie Scott is the executive director of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation. Thank you so much for sharing this time with us.

SCOTT: (non-English spoken). Thank you.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush timeline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is the audio recording.