Christopher Meyer, a British diplomat who as ambassador to the United States served as a mediator for Prime Minister Tony Blair and the George W. Bush administration after the 9/11 attacks and before the Iraq War in 2003, died in July. 27 years old 78.
Christopher Meyer, the British ambassador to the US during 9/11, has died aged 78
On September 11, 2001, Mr. Meyer was eating breakfast at the British Embassy in Washington with his former boss, former British Prime Minister John Major. They were discussing about Mr. Meyers had a conversation last night with national security adviser Condoleezza Rice about challenges for the West in the Middle East and elsewhere.
Then Mr. Meyer and Major learned of the first plane that hit the World Trade Center and watched the rest unfold under lockdown-level security. That world we were talking about earlier bore no resemblance to the one we faced the next morning, Mr. Meyer later said Daily Telegraph.
They were hairy days, added Mr. Meyer, who began his tenure in Washington in late 1997 during President Bill Clinton’s administration. It was a very exciting time. I felt suffocated.
For the next 18 months, Mr Meyer was at the center of a transatlantic war council between the Blair government and the Bush administration, as Britain became the US’s main partner in the post-9/11 invasion of Afghanistan and the build-up to the war in Iraq. . . Blair broke with many European leaders to back US-led claims disputed by UN weapons inspectors that Saddam Hussein was developing weapons of mass destruction.
Britain in 2002 released its own intelligence report reinforcing the Bush administration’s line that Iraq appeared to have biological and chemical weapons that could be deployed in just 45 minutes. Claims about Iraq’s weapons program were proven false after the invasion, which sparked years of war, civil conflict and regional instability that claimed at least 150,000 lives, according to monitoring groups. victims of war.
Mr. Meyer submitted emergency heart surgery shortly before US-led forces entered Iraq in March 2003 and did not return as ambassador. He later expressed skepticism of claims about Iraq’s arsenal and said he privately advocated slowing the march to war. But the growing ties between Blair and Bush proved to be a major catalyst, he told the Telegraph in 2003.
My presence in Washington would not have made the blindest difference, he said. In my experience of the first Gulf War and of Kosovo and the war in Afghanistan, when the war starts, diplomacy takes a back seat.
Mr. Meyer had a fascinating stretch through the frequented corridors of international diplomacy. He was a master storyteller, preferred red (and sometimes green) socks, played tennis with Rice and loved to joke generously with his multilingual wife Catherine. Their friends included Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.
The cool kids are leaving, the Washington Post wrote of Meyers’ farewell party in early 2003.
After promptly leaving the diplomatic corps, he still had more to say. His 2005 book DC Confidential it was full of name-droppers for camping with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and white-water rafting with Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld, but it was spare with some British officials. Blair, he wrote, was seduced by US power, and many of Blair’s envoys were political pygmies who failed to impress their American counterparts.
Christopher John Rome Meyer was born in Beaconsfield, north-west London, on February 22, 1944. Weeks earlier, his father, a flight lieutenant in the Royal Air Force, was lost on a WWII mission over the Aegean. His mother rejoined the war effort and Mr. Meyer was sent north to Leicester to live with his grandmother, seeing his mother at weekends.
Mr Meyer joined the British Foreign Office a year after completing his history degree Cambridge University in 1965. Posts in Europe and London followed, including analyzing the Soviet Union at the Foreign Office and serving as Foreign Secretary Geoffrey Howe’s spokesman from 1984 to 1988.
Mr. Meyer was in the United States for six years until 1994, on a one-year sabbatical at Harvard University, and then in various envoy roles, including handling trade policy. He left diplomacy in 1994 to become spokesman for the Majors Conservative government from 1994 to 1996.
He was given the post of ambassador to the United States, one of the crown jewels of British diplomacy, at a time when America was riding an economic wave and Britain was rebranding itself as cool Britannia. Mr. Meyer mostly just had to keep a hand in the workshop, with jobs such as keeping London informed of the latest twists and turns in the revelations about President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
He did his homework. Clinton was term-limited from another run at the White House. Mr Meyer wondered how Bush, then a potential candidate, would get along with Blair. He sought out then-Texas Governor Bush in 1998 at the governor’s mansion in Austin and had a 40-minute conversation. Bush acknowledged that, apart from Mexico, he did not know much about international affairs and that he would do well to broaden his experience, Mr. Meyer wrote in an official report on the meeting.
Between 2003 and 2009, he served as chairman of the British Press Complaints Commission. which deals with complaints about media intrusions into private lives, including the royal family. He then hosted several television series including Mortgaged to the Yanks in 2006, chronicling US loans to post-war Britain and Getting Our Way, a 500-year history of British diplomacy based on his 2009 book of the same name.
He maintained a constant commentary on world affairs and British politics on his Twitter account @sirsocks. He was knighted in 1998.
However, DC Confidential caused more of a stir. A former deputy prime minister, John Prescott, branded Mr Meyer a red-stocking man and joined others in calling for him to be punished for leaking inside stories of British leaders. But the public loved his stories, including how Major would sometimes complain about press coverage even before he put on his pants.
If the shakers of societies are divided between insiders and outsiders, Sir Christopher Meyer is more insider than a langoustine quiet in its shell, wrote British author Jasper Gerard in the Sunday Times.
His first marriage, to Françoise Winskill, with whom he had two sons, ended in divorce. In 1997, while serving briefly as ambassador to Germany, he married Catherine Laylle Volkmann, a half-French, half-Russian former freight broker. At the time, she was involved in an international campaign for the rights of divorced and separated parents to have access to their children when they crossed borders.
For a decade, her ex-husband had refused to let their two sons return to Britain from holidays in his native Germany. A German court ruled that the children should stay in Germany, but as young people they reunited with Laylle. In 1999, she founded Pact (Parents and Kidnapped Children Together), recruiting Hillary Clinton as honorary chair.
Complete information about the survivors was not immediately available.
Laylles’ court battle was also what made him along with Mr. Meyer. A stormy friendship, he later said. They were married in a registrar’s office the day before he left for Washington to take up the ambassadorship.
I think of two people standing, hand in hand, on the highest diving board, he told the Daily Mail in 2005, reflecting on his marriage and arrival in Washington in less than 24 hours. We close our eyes, jump and hit the water. It was sink or swim.
