The Pope has visited Nunavut for the final apology of his Canadian tourExBulletin

IQALUIT, Nunavut Pope Francis traveled to the edge of the Arctic on Friday to apologize to the Inuit people for the “evil” of Canada’s residential schools, ending his week-long “pilgrimage of repentance” in Canada with a dramatic visit to the remote territory of Nunavut to meet with school survivors.

Francis landed in Iqaluit, population 7,500, and met with former students at an elementary school to hear firsthand their experiences of being cut off from their families and forced to attend church-funded boarding schools. funded by the government. The goal of the policy, which was in effect from the late 1800s to the 1970s, was to detach children from their native cultures and assimilate them into Canadian, Christian society.

“How bad it is to break the ties that unite parents and children, to injure our closest relations, to injure and scandalize the little ones!” Francis told a gathering of Inuit youth and elders outside the school.

He thanked the school’s survivors for their courage in sharing their suffering, which he first heard last spring when delegations from First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples traveled to the Vatican to ask for forgiveness.

“This only renewed in me the indignation and shame I have felt for months,” Francis said. “I want to tell you how sorry I am and ask for forgiveness for the evil committed by quite a few Catholics who contributed to the policies of cultural assimilation and entitlement in those schools.

Before his speech, the Pope sat on a chair covered in sealskin and watched Inuit singers and dancers perform. During his speech, he said “I’m sorry” in Inuktitut, the Inuit language, drawing cheers. And ended by saying “thank you” in Inuktitut.

Events took much longer than planned; the pope’s plane left for Rome about 90 minutes behind schedule.

The visit capped an unusual tour designed specifically to give the Pope the opportunity to apologize to generations of indigenous peoples for the abuses and injustices they suffered and to reassure them that he was committed to helping them reconciled their relations with the Catholic Church. After stops in Edmonton, Alberta and Quebec City, Francis concluded his pilgrimage in Nunavut, a vast territory that straddles the Arctic Circle that represents the farthest north the Argentine pope has ever traveled.

Before his arrival, organizers prepared an array of hats with mesh face shields to protect against the mosquitoes that are sometimes abundant in the mild summer temperatures of Iqaluit, which is located about 200 miles south of the Arctic Circle.



The Canadian government has said physical and sexual abuse was rampant in residential schools, and Francis on Thursday apologized for the “evil” of clergy sexual abuse, pledging an “irreversible commitment” to prevent it from happening again. was repeated. His vow came after he dropped a reference to sexual abuse in his initial apology this week, upsetting some survivors and winning a complaint from the Canadian government.

Francis’ apologies have received a mixed response, with some school survivors welcoming them as aids in their healing and others saying much more needs to be done to right the wrongs of the past and pursue justice. Several protesters showed up at the main event in Iqaluit with placards making demands of this nature.

The Inuit community is seeking the Vatican’s help to extradite an Oblate priest, Rev. Joannes Rivoire, who served the Inuit communities until he left in the 1990s and returned to France. Canadian authorities issued an arrest warrant for him in 1998 on several counts of sexual abuse, but he has never surrendered.

The Canadian government said this week it had asked France to extradite Rivoire, but did not say when. Rivoire has denied wrongdoing.

Francis heard from survivors in a private meeting, including a woman whose daughter died at a residential school; the wife and her husband have been searching for her grave for years. Another speaker was the daughter of one of Rivoire’s victims, who died after years of alcohol abuse, said Lieve Halsberghe, an advocate for clergy abuse victims who has fought for years to bring Rivoire to justice.

The Inuit warmly welcomed Francis to their homeland and lit a ceremonial lamp, or qiqiq, for the occasion.

Francis referred to its symbolic importance in his remarks, saying it dispelled darkness and brought warmth.

“We are here with the desire to follow together a journey of healing and reconciliation that, with the help of the Creator, can help us shed light on what happened and move beyond that dark past,” Francis said.

Addressing the younger generations, Francis also asked them to choose light over darkness, to keep hope alive, to aim high and to protect the environment. He emphasized the value of teamwork, recalling the successes of Canada’s beloved national sport of ice hockey.

Jimmy Lucassi, an Inuit from Iqaluit, was in the schoolyard for Francis’ visit with his wife and children. “It probably means a lot to a lot of people,” he said. “That’s all we’ve been talking about. They closed the shops to celebrate.”

The trip was the first in which the 85-year-old pope was forced to use a wheelchair, walker and cane due to painful knee ligament strain that forced him to cancel a trip to Africa earlier this month. Even with a reduced schedule, the journey was clearly uncomfortable for Francis, and he has said he felt “restricted” by his inability to move freely as he wished.



The journey ahead is not clear. Francis has said he wants to visit Kiev, Ukraine, but no trip is immediately on the horizon. He is also expected in Kazakhstan in mid-September for an interfaith meeting that could provide an opportunity to meet with Russian Patriarch Kirill, who has justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reaction to Francis’ visit to Canada has been mixed, with even the government saying his apology did not go far enough to admit guilt for the institutional role the Catholic Church played in supporting the school’s policy.

Some survivors of the school have accepted his apology as genuine and helpful in their trauma healing process. Still others have found it unwelcome, angry that it took the discovery of allegedly unmarked graves outside some residential schools for the pope to apologize after Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 specifically called for an apology papal to deliver on Canadian soil.

Still others have called for the church to provide further information about the fate of children who never returned home from school, denying the 15th-century papal bulls that informed the so-called “Doctrine of Revelation,” which legitimized colonial-era seizure of native lands for the sake of spreading Christianity.

It is unlikely that the Vatican itself keeps records of the fate of indigenous children who died in schools, although there would be documentation of any priests who faced canonical punishment after 2001, and perhaps some before that time. If documents about the children exist, they are likely to be in the archives of individual religious orders.

