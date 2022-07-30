Weather Tracker: Mediterranean Sea Hit by Major Marine Heat Wave | Paraguay





Many parts of Europe have seen record temperatures in recent months, but it’s not just continental land that has been affected. The Mediterranean Sea is experiencing a major marine heat wave, with sea surface temperatures in the western parts of the Mediterranean 4-5 degrees Celsius warmer than average. Temperatures have been above average for long periods since early May, with June the warmest on record for large parts of the Mediterranean basin. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified the current event as a severe Category 3 event, one level from extreme thresholds. Marine heat waves can have devastating impacts on marine ecosystems and are expected to increase in intensity and frequency in the future due to human-induced climate change. Scientists have found that marine heat waves between 2015 and 2019 in the Mediterranean caused mass casualties in marine species, coral bleaching and harmful algal blooms. Elsewhere, a winter heatwave has affected parts of South America. Paraguay observed its hottest July day on record with 39.1C recorded at Vallem airport on July 25. The previous national July record was 38.5C. It has also been very warm in northern parts of Argentina, with 36.5C recorded in Las Lomitas on July 26. Meanwhile, a devastating fire has broken out in Mariposa County, California, near Yosemite National Park, home to some of the oldest sequoia trees on Earth. The Oak Fire, which started on July 22, has destroyed almost 19,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of at least 6,000 people. Firefighters have made some progress over the past few days and as of Thursday the fire was 39% contained. The fire was able to spread with ferocious speed as a result of the dry ground thanks to the dry months. The US Pacific Northwest and western Canada are experiencing heat wave conditions that are not expected to ease until late this weekend. A temperature of 42 C was recorded in Lytton, British Columbia on July 27, the same place famous for breaking the Canadian temperature record in 2021. A temperature of 30.4 C was recorded on the same date in Vancouver. Oregon’s governor has also declared a state of emergency due to persistent high temperatures, with a high of 38.9C reported in Portland on July 26. In Seattle, temperatures reached 34.4C.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jul/30/weather-tracker-mediterranean-sea-hit-by-major-marine-heatwave The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos