INTERNATIONAL GARDEN OF PEACE, ND Governor Doug Burgum today announced the late Dr. Merton Utgaard, award-winning musician, educator and founder and long-time director of the International Music Camp, as 47th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest honor for its citizens.

Utgaard (pronounced UHT-gard) founded the International Music Camp in 1956 at the International Peace Garden along the US-Canada border near Dunseith in north-central North Dakota. Utgaard served as full-time camp director for 28 years, overseeing tremendous growth and gaining international recognition for the music program, the International Peace Garden and North Dakota.

With passion and vision, Dr. Utgaard founded the International Music Camp to provide a unique educational opportunity for young musicians in North Dakota, across the United States and around the world, Burgum said. For more than 60 years, performers at the International Music Camp have spent their summers developing their musical talents and creating lasting memories. Under the direction of Dr. Utgaards International Music Camp has grown into a nationally and internationally recognized program that supports the arts and culture in our communities and shares North Dakota with the world.

Utgaard died on December 19, 1998, aged 84. Burgum presented the Rough Rider Award, symbolized by a bust of President Theodore Roosevelt, to the Utgaards’ three children before a concert held tonight at the International Music Camp during the 90’s weekend celebrationth anniversary of the International Peace Garden.

We are extremely proud to accept this award on behalf of our father Dr. Merton Utgaard. He would be honored and humbled to be counted among the recipients of the Rough Rider Award, said the Utgaards’ daughter Karen Rolston of Mesa, Ariz. Our father loved North Dakota. He was born and raised here, and although his teaching career took us to several other states, he returned to North Dakota in the late 1950s and has always considered North Dakota his home. He loved music, teaching and young people. Since this was where he got his start in music, it was the logical place for him to start a music camp. He was a man of few words, but someone who made his voice heard with his love of music. He never stopped sharing this love of his with the citizens of North Dakota, the United States, Canada and many countries around the world. Thank you Governor Burgum and the Rough Rider Committee for this amazing honor and thank you Peace Garden for the spark you gave Dad so he could make his dream come true.

Originally from Maddock, ND, Utgaard was introduced to music at an early age by his father, who played alto horn at local concerts. Utgaard started playing coronet in sixth grade and continued through high school. After graduating in 1933, he enrolled at Valley City Teachers College earning his teaching certificate. In 1940, Utgaard earned bachelor’s degrees in music and physics from Valley City State University in furtherance of his career. From 1943 to 1945, Utgaard served as a commissioned officer in the Army Air Corps. After his honorable discharge, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Reserve, serving for 20 years and retiring with the rank of major.

Early in his career, Utgaard taught at Aneta Elementary School, organized its first school band, and served as music director for Carrington Public Schools. After his active military service, Utgaard was the marching band director at the University of Minnesota while enrolled as a graduate student earning his master’s degree in music education in 1947. He went on to teach in Rochester, Minnesota and at the University of Dakota of the South (1949-1953), Ball State University (1953-1957) and Northern Illinois University (1957-1960). Utgaard earned his doctorate in music in 1950 from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Utgaard and his wife, Noella, founded the International Music Camp in 1956. The idea for a music camp in North Dakota first came to Utgaard while teaching a summer program at Ball State. After some thought and research, he remembered attending the dedication of the International Peace Garden in 1932 as an Eagle Scout and thought it would be an ideal location for a summer music camp that would bring together students from the United States and Canada. . After personally recruiting for the camp in schools throughout North Dakota and with the help of the International Peace Garden and the University of North Dakota, Utgaard launched the first International Music Camp on July 1, 1956, with 113 students and 19 directors. present The program grew quickly, and in 1960, he was named the first full-time camp director, a position he would hold for 28 years.

Utgaard’s vision, persistence and tireless efforts helped grow the International Music Camp into a world-renowned program serving more than 140,000 students and directors from 84 countries around the world. Today, in addition to music education, the International Music Camp offers week-long programs in dance, creative writing, painting, drawing, theater and several other fine arts disciplines, with nearly 1,000 students served this year by a staff of over 150 artists- teacher from mid-June to early August.

In addition to his work founding and leading the International Music Camp, Utgaard was a dedicated public servant. He served on numerous local, state, national and international boards and commissions, including the North Dakota Economic Development Commission and the North Dakota Federation of Music Clubs. Among many awards, Utgaard was honored with the North Dakota Outstanding Music Educator Award and is a member of the North Dakota Music Educators Hall of Fame.

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes North Dakotans and alumni who have influenced the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor on North Dakota and its citizens. Established during the Dakota Territory Centennial in 1961, the award was originally given as an honorary rank of colonel in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders. North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger and State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson agreed with Burgums’ selection of Utgaard for the Rough Rider Award.

Utgaards portrait will be unveiled and installed in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck at a later date.