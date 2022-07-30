The International Gallery of Contemporary Art presents three young artists tidings





The International Gallery of Contemporary Art (IGCA) is pleased to present three new exhibitions by artists Rachael Juzeler, Ronald Viol and Robert Werner. Exhibition on view: 6 – 26 August 2022

Gallery hours: Wednesday – Saturday from 3 – 7 pm

First Friday Opening Reception: Friday, August 5 from 5-8 p.m

Online viewing: The IGCA continues to offer monthly virtual walks of the exhibits (available mid-month at IGCA Alaska), online art purchases through our online store, IGCA Alaska Store (available starting on First Friday) and other virtual content highlighting current exhibits on our site IGCA Alaska Blog. You can also follow us at Instagram AND Facebook. CENTRAL GALLERY

The trend towards tapestry / A changing era | Rachael Juzeler

The trend towards tapestry / A changing era is an exhibition of my explorations in glass, mosaic and plastic. With my overarching philosophy of creative reuse and working with processes that have a high degree of experimentation, my art reflects the intense beauty found in the natural world and my surroundings in Southeast Alaska, while acknowledging and reflecting on the social problems of waste. , industrial and plastic pollution, and climate change. Combining my research into cave paintings, crazy quilts, plastic recycling, and utilizing my continuing education in painting and glasswork, I have woven together an exhibition that illuminates all of these topics. Rachael Juzeler, Improv H2O Quilt no. 2, kiln bullseye glass, reclaimed line, wood, metal, 10 x 12 x 2 inches.

NORTH GALLERY

FACE IT! – Faces of fear, anger, bragging, defiance, deception and more | Ronald Viol

Face IT! is an exhibition of mainly ceramic vessels and sculptures that explore how the human face expresses ideas, emotions, feelings and moods. The sculptures range in size from a few inches to over two feet. The works are earthenware and are stained, glazed, painted, weathered and glazed up to cone 5. Ronald Viol, Scowling Man, glazed stoneware, approximately 16 x 9 x 11 inches. SOUTH GALLERY

Robert Werner, VO2 Max Measurement Mask (design for instrument that displays VO2 Max during cycling and skiing), O2 sensors, 3D printed PLA, pressure sensors, 3M mask.

entanglement | Robert Werner

entanglement is an exhibition of a variety of designed objects that have been created for entertainment over the past 8 years. Most have a purpose and are designed using 3D printing and little computer brains. A full description of each creation, as well as detailed instructions on how to build them, is included with each object. “The International Gallery of Contemporary Art presents three new artists“is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 License International.

