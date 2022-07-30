Paramount Promotes Pam Kaufman to International Head as Raffaele Annecchino Departs – The Hollywood Reporter





Paramount Global has promoted Pam Kaufman to the role of president and CEO, international markets, global consumer products and experiences, while former international chief Raffaele Annecchino is stepping down, the company said Friday. In addition to her previous work leading Paramount’s consumer products business, which represents more than $5.5 billion in worldwide retail revenue, Kaufman will now also have oversight across the company’s portfolio of brands , including broadcast and cable networks, broadcasting and studios and other commercial businesses. Kaufman will report to Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount, as she assumes the newly created position. “Pam has been the strategic force behind the growth and expansion of some of the most iconic global franchises and properties in entertainment. She is a proven and trusted visionary leader who has transformed our consumer products organization by driving innovation and operating as a global business,” Bakish said in a statement. “I am honored to take on this role at such an important time for Paramount’s international business. I know firsthand the global strength of our brand portfolio and look forward to working with Bob and the incredible team as we continue to pursue our global growth strategy,” Kaufman said in her statement. In mid-June, Paramount had said in a surprise statement that Annecchino was “on leave,” but did not detail a reason or whether he or executives had made the decision. He has been a long-time right-hand man to Bakis and has recently been based in Madrid, reporting to Bakis. In Annecchino’s most recent role, he oversaw all of Paramount’s media networks and related businesses outside the US, including a portfolio of pay-TV entertainment brands and broadcast networks on six continents. These include Channel 5 in the UK, Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia and Colors in India through a joint venture with Viacom18. Annecchino has also overseen Paramount’s portfolio of international broadcast products, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Noggin. After positions at Turner International, Cartoon Network and CNN, Annecchino joined MTV Networks International in 1997 as distribution manager. He then rose through the ranks, becoming president and CEO of what was then known as ViacomCBS Networks International in December 2020. The company was rebranded as Paramount Global in February.

