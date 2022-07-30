Iranian officials must be held accountable for cutting off the two men’s fingers

Iranian authorities used a guillotine machine to amputate the fingers of a man convicted of theft on July 27, 2022, Amnesty International can confirm. Pouya Torabi, who is in his late thirties, was rushed to a hospital shortly after having his fingers cut off in front of several officials and a doctor at Tehran’s Evin prison.

Less than two months ago, on May 31, Iranian authorities also amputated Sayed Barat Hosseini’s fingers without anesthesia. Since then he has been held in solitary confinement at Evin Prison and denied adequate mental and physical health care for the infections and trauma suffered after the amputation.

“These amputations are particularly shocking displays of the Iranian authorities’ disregard for human rights and dignity. Amputation is judicially sanctioned torture and, therefore, a crime under international law, and all those involved in ordering or carrying out these corporal punishments must be prosecuted in fair trials, said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s Deputy Director International for the Middle East and North. Africa.

At least eight other prisoners in Iran are currently at risk of having their fingers amputated. With widespread impunity in Iran, more and more people will be subjected to this unspeakably cruel punishment unless the international community takes action. We call on all UN member states to strongly condemn and do everything in their power to pressure the Iranian authorities to immediately abolish corporal punishment. We call on all states to exercise universal jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute Iranian officials suspected of criminal responsibility for such crimes under international law.

Pouya Torabi and Sayed Barat Hosseini were sentenced in separate cases to amputation about three years ago after criminal courts in Semnan and Kermanshah, respectively, convicted them of theft. According to an informed source interviewed by Amnesty International, both amputation sentences were carried out in a clinic inside Evin prison in the presence of numerous officials, including the prosecutor of Tehran, the associate prosecutor (dadyar) of Evin prison, the judge overseeing the execution of sentences in Evin prison, the head of Evin prison and the chief doctor in the prison medical clinic.

The same source told Amnesty International that before cutting off Sayed Barat Hosseinis fingers, the authorities told him that he could pay to have his fingers frozen and then surgically reattached. Sayed Barat Hosseini had no money to pay for it.

After his fingers were cut off, Sayed Barat Hosseini immediately lost consciousness due to blood loss and severe pain and was transferred to a hospital outside the prison. He returned to prison three days later, before he had recovered from his ordeal and his wounds became infected. After several weeks of being denied adequate treatment, a further trip to hospital followed in mid-July, but he was returned to prison the same day. Since then he has been held incommunicado at Evin prison in an attempt to prevent news of his conviction and current ill health from getting out.

Both Sayed Barat Hosseini and Pouya Torabi were transferred to Evin from provincial prisons to serve their amputation sentences. In April, a special guillotine machine was installed in Evin to centralize the execution of amputation sentences handed down throughout the country.

Victims of judicial amputations in Iran are mostly from poor backgrounds and have no legal representation of their choice. It is extremely difficult for victims and their families to notify human rights organizations and the media of impending amputations due to threats of retaliation by Iranian authorities, who enforce silence and secrecy around the imposition and enforcement of amputation sentences.

Amnesty International renews its calls for the Iranian authorities to immediately abolish, in law and in practice, all forms of corporal punishment. They must stop all planned amputations and give Pouya Torabi, Sayed Barat Hosseini and all other victims of judicial amputation access to effective remedies and redress for harm suffered, including restitution, compensation and rehabilitation.

Background

In June 2022, Amnesty International warned that Iranian authorities were preparing to amputate the fingers of eight other men, including Hadi Rostami, Mehdi Sharfian and Mehdi Shahivand.

According to the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, since January 2000, Iranian authorities have cut off the fingers of at least 131 men.

Cruel and inhumane corporal punishment constitutes torture, which is prohibited under Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Iran is a state party. Despite this, Iran’s Islamic Penal Code provides for various corporal punishments ranging up to torture, including flogging with amputation, blinding, crucifixion and stoning.

The law stipulates that for certain types of theft, all four fingers of the right hand of convicts are amputated so that only the palm and thumb remain.

Iranian law requires a doctor to be present during the administration of corporal punishment, in direct violation of ethical guidelines and international standards that expressly prohibit the involvement of health care providers in torture.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly defended amputation as the best way to prevent theft and have expressed regret that it cannot be practiced in public due to international condemnation.