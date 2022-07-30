Baghdad: More than 100 injured in clashes as demonstrators storm Iraq’s parliament





Crowds of angry demonstrators loyal to the powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have entered the secure zone where government buildings are located, despite security forces using tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

The protesters then stormed the parliament, according to Iraq’s state news agency (INA). Videos circulating on social media appeared to show people waving the Iraqi flag walking past security through the parliament doors.

At least 125 people were injured, including 100 civilians and 25 soldiers, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) described the latest escalation of tensions as “deeply worrying”.

“Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis,” UNAMI said in a tweet. Outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who is currently commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has called for peace and for demonstrators “not to escalate the situation”. In a statement on Saturday, he asked the protesters to respect the orders of the security forces and stressed that the security forces “have a duty to protect official institutions and stressed the need to take all legal measures to maintain order.” The protests began after Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani was formally appointed to lead the country on Monday by the Coordination Framework, the largest Shiite alliance in the Iraqi parliament. His appointment followed the mass resignation of al-Sadr’s parliamentary bloc, a group of more than 70 lawmakers who withdrew from the governing body last month in an apparent show of force after months of political deadlock. Iraq has struggled to form a new government since the October parliamentary elections ; Sadr’s own efforts to form a government have previously foundered amid opposition from rival blocs. “If the Sadrist bloc remains [in parliament] is an obstacle to the formation of the government, then all the bloc’s lawmakers are honorably ready to resign from parliament,” Sadr said in a televised speech in June. The cleric, who positions himself against Iran and the United States, is extremely popular. His bloc’s success in the October vote threatened to sideline the Iran-linked Shiite blocs that have long dominated the oil-rich nation’s politics. On Wednesday, al-Sadr told protesters at the parliament building that their “message” had been received and that they should go home. “A revolution of reforms and rejection of injustice and corruption. Your message has been received. You have terrified the corrupt. Pray and return home safely,” he tweeted. The outgoing government of Prime Minister al-Kadhimi also issued a statement calling on the Sadrist protesters to “immediately withdraw from the Green Zone”, protect public and private property and obey the instructions of the security forces. “The security forces will be committed to protect state institutions and international missions and prevent any disturbance of security and order,” al-Kadhimi added.

Aqeel Najim reported from Baghdad, Hamdi Alkhshali reported from Atlanta and Eyad Kourdi reported from Gaziantep. Obaida Nafaa in Dubai and Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong contributed reporting. Ivana Kottasov wrote in London.

