Turkey: Germany should be neutral in the disputes with Greece

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s foreign minister urged Germany on Friday to be an honest mediator and not always side with Athens in disputes between Turkey and Greece.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments during a tense press conference with his visiting German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, where the two traded complaints back and forth, including Turkey’s plans for a new military incursion into Syria and its issues of human rights.

Germany has acted as an honest broker in the past. There was a balanced stance, but recently we see that this balance is unfortunately being lost, Çavuşoğlu said, accusing Berlin of pandering to Greek propaganda.

Baerbock met Cavusoglu in Istanbul after talks with officials in Greece, where she criticized Turkey for challenging the sovereignty of Greek islands off its coast. She also asked Greece to ensure that it eliminates any illegal pushing of migrants at the border.

NATO neighbors Turkey and Greece have been at odds for decades over maritime borders, drilling rights and the war-torn island of Cyprus, disputes that have brought them to the brink of war on several occasions.

Yes, many issues of international law are complicated, but some are also very simple. The Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios, Rhodes and many, many others are Greek territory and no one has the right to raise questions about that, Baerbock told reporters after talks in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Turkish officials say Greece’s sovereignty over the eastern islands could be contested if it maintains a military presence there in violation of its treaty commitments. Athens disputes this view and has accused Turkey of conducting frequent military flights over its islands in the eastern Aegean Sea.

In both Greece and Turkey, Baerbock suggested that NATO members should focus their efforts on supporting Ukraine and singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin for aggression against his country.

It is clear to me that we must resolve conflicts between NATO partners in dialogue. Discord within the alliance is exactly what the Russian president wants, she said in Athens. This includes respecting each other’s sovereignty.

Cavusoglu said Turkey wanted Germany to adopt the same balanced and reliable stance displayed by former Chancellor Angela Merkel, who mediated between Ankara and Athens in the past.

As the two ministers exchanged grievances, Baerbock spoke out against Turkish plans to launch a new military offensive in northern Syria to drive out Syrian Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers a threat to its security.

The suffering of Syrians will worsen once again with a new military confrontation,” she said, adding that the incursion could help the Islamic State group gain a foothold in Syria.

Cavusoglu replied: When our allies tell us they understand Turkey’s (security) concerns, we don’t want it to be just words. We expect them to support Turkey’s legitimate fight (against terrorism).

The German minister was also critical of a Turkish court ruling that sentenced philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison, despite rulings by the European Court of Human Rights that had called for his release. Cavusoglu said he “would have more respect for Baerbocks opinion if she had also criticized Greece, which he accused of not respecting ECtHR rulings regarding Greece’s Muslim minorities.

Baerbock, who visited a refugee camp near Athens on Thursday, said EU countries must do more to ensure the right to apply for asylum is preserved at the bloc’s outer borders. Human rights groups say Greece is not properly processing many migrants and asylum seekers trying to reach the EU, including illegally turning back some who try to cross the border.

We must uphold the values ​​on which the European Union is built, she said. We … need to do more to ensure that people are safe and that there are no human rights violations at the border, and to me that includes illegal pushes. We are not there yet.

The German minister was scheduled to meet with refugees in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday. Turkey hosts 3.7 million Syrians who have sought refuge from the war.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Associated Press writers Derek Gatopoulos in Athens and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

