Congressional Evidence | US Agency for International Development





Chairman Meeks, Ranking Member McCaul, distinguished members of the Committee, thank you for convening this hearing to discuss the food security programs of the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Humanitarian and food aid is a cornerstone of US foreign aid. Thanks to your leadership and the generosity of the American people, we are able to reach the world’s most vulnerable with rescue assistance. Today, I would like to take this opportunity to discuss the historic global hunger crisis we are facing and the steps USAID is taking to provide necessary and life-saving assistance. I would also like to take this opportunity to highlight possible reforms to key pieces of enabling legislation that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of assistance to meet growing needs. Increasing global needs for food security Dear members of the Committee, your commitment to ending global hunger has never been more critical as food insecurity statistics continue to rise due to the confluence of conflict, climate change and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine in February, the global food security situation for hundreds of millions of people was abysmal: 193 million people needed humanitarian food assistance, a 24 percent increase over 2020 and an increase of nearly 80 percent in comparison. until 2016. Chairman Meeks, Ranking Member McCaul, and distinguished members of the Committee, thank you for having me here today. I am grateful for the opportunity to speak before this Committee on a matter of great importance and more urgent than ever. While the narrative about Africa is often dominated by its challenges, it is a continent best characterized by resilience and transformation. We saw this in the innovations that emerged to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, the resilience shown by individuals experiencing negative outcomes of climate change, and the thousands of voices that have spoken to defend democracy. Due to the overlapping crises of climate shocks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, millions more around the world are at risk of starvation unless action is taken now to respond together and on the scale. Thanks to bipartisan support from Congress, USAID is investing billions of dollars to ensure families can feed their children, help countries break their dependence on Russian food and fertilizer supplies by increasing our domestic fertilizer production, to protect the poorest families around the world. increasing social safety nets and unleashing American technical expertise to boost the long-term agricultural productivity that is essential to ending hunger. I thank the Commission for its support of our work and I look forward to discussing it with you in more detail. It will be important that US foreign assistance to the Sahel include strengthening national institutions and policy reforms; promotion of local civil protection, service delivery and development; improving the coordination of partners; optimizing coordination around food security and humanitarian aid; and countering unhelpful outside actors and disinformation campaigns. We must support timely democratic transitions in Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali, and critical political, social, economic and governance reforms across the region to reduce corruption and prevent further democratic erosion. U.S. assistance should also enable governments to increase their presence in underserved areas and decentralize their service delivery, foster increased citizen confidence in their governments, mitigate the risk of intercommunal conflict, improve business-enabling environments and reduce cycles of political instability by demonstrating that democracy can deliver tangible benefits for all. We must also help our partners adapt to and manage the consequences of ongoing climate change and displacement in the Sahel. None of this work will take root without strengthening and expanding the role of African institutions in balancing regional threats and opportunities with underlying macroeconomic conditions. The United States should similarly improve its coordination with other donors and allies to increase synchronization between development, humanitarian, and peacebuilding programs and burden sharing, while also countering propaganda and disinformation generated by competitors. strategic. Although the immediate impacts of our work are felt first by people far from our shores, the lasting effects of greater security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa affect our national security and prosperity. By building vibrant economies, we create trading partners. By protecting human rights, we mitigate grievances and instability and build more sustainable partnerships. By improving governance and security, we reduce the threat of extremist violence and terrorism visiting the homeland. And by demonstrating compassion and cooperation, we build allies and partners who share our interests and aspirations. USAID’s partnerships in Asia span more than thirty countries, from Kazakhstan in Central Asia to Kiribati in the Pacific Islands. Home to half of the global economy and over 60% of the world’s population, the fortunes of countries in this diverse and dynamic region are deeply intertwined with that of the United States. The Biden-Harris administrations’ FY 2023 discretionary request of $29.4 billion will build on these steps forward, giving us the opportunity to invest in people and systems to meet the world’s most pressing challenges so that the United States can take advantage of this moment. Last week, with bipartisan support, you approved a nearly $40 billion package for Ukraine that will provide vital aid to our support for displaced peoples, for the country’s recovery, and for the knock-on effects on food, fuel, and garbage that have been witnessed as a result. of the wars of the Russian Federation. And your bipartisan support for a strong FY23 baseline for the Senate Foreign Operations State bill will help us meet this milestone and advance American interests and the critical foreign policy and development priorities ahead. The consequences of Putin's unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine extend beyond the battlefield, beyond Ukraine and beyond Europe. While Vladimir Putin relies on damaging lies and disinformation to justify a war of aggression, the United States, through the generosity of the American people, is protecting the Ukrainian people in their courageous struggle for basic human rights, democracy, and self-determination. USAID is proud to stand with the Ukrainian people, and we are grateful for the support of Congress. Thank you for the opportunity to testify today. I look forward to answering your questions. The United States Agency for International Development appreciates the opportunity to submit this statement for the record on HR 5830, the US Mitigation and Achieving Zero-Emissions from Nature for the 21st Century Act (AMAZON21).

