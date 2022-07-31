International investors in the California domestic market | App

Foreign buyers are buying fewer homes in California as the pandemic has slowed international travel from China and other parts of Asia, which accounts for at least a third of foreign real estate investment in the state.

That could mean less competition for local buyers who have been forced out of the scorching Bay Area housing market. But, some experts say, cash offers and overbids from wealthy overseas investors could soon return.

After Florida, California is the second most popular state for international buyers, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. But the Golden State’s share of foreign investment in the US domestic market has fallen from 16% to 11% this year. Meanwhile, foreign buyers, both non-residents and recent US transplants, have made the lowest number of home purchases nationwide since 2009.

Michael Repka, chief executive of DeLeon Realty, which caters to Chinese buyers seeking luxury homes in Silicon Valley, said that with less international demand, the firm is focusing on house hunters who recently moved to the US and are hungry for new properties in the middle of the real pandemic. property boom.

We have eliminated almost all of our direct overseas marketing, Repka said. It is no longer cost effective because people are reluctant to travel.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, 38% of foreign buyers in California were from Asia, 15% were from Canada, 12% were from Latin America and 27% were unspecified, according to the report.

Foreign buyers buy 1.6% of all homes sold in the US, according to the report. In California, that number has hovered around 3% in recent years.

Foreign investment in California took off during the late 2000s recession and subprime crisis. House prices fell and investors jumped. But over the next decade, as prices recovered and the supply of homes dwindled, foreign buyers began to withdraw.

International demand fell even lower during the pandemic at the same time as a surge of US buyers broke away from the office to work remotely and, fueled by historically low mortgage rates, drove home prices to record levels. Recently, however, prices have started to cool across the state, which housing experts attribute to rising interest rates and lagging demand.

At least a small part of that price softening can be linked to a reduction in the flow of foreign money, Repka said.

The median sales price for existing single-family homes in California fell 4% from May to June to $863,790, but was still up 5% from the same time last year, according to data from the California Association of Realtors.

Although home prices have started to fall, some experts say wealthy foreign buyers may soon re-enter the market.

Due to rising interest rates, overall home sales will fall in the US this year. Foreign buyers, however, are likely to increase purchases, as those making cash offers will be immune from changes in interest rates, Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement. In addition, international flights have increased in recent months with the lifting of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

For the entire US, the number of purchases by foreign buyers is down 7% from a year ago, to just over 98,000 homes. That was the lowest number since the National Association of Realtors began tracking data in 2009. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, more than 183,000 homes were sold.

Despite the drop in sales, the value of purchases this year rose 8.5% year-on-year to $59 billion, breaking a three-year streak of declines.

The report tracks buyers who are not US citizens with permanent residence abroad, as well as non-citizens who arrived in the US within the last two years.

Mary Pope-Handy, a real estate agent in the South Bay, said she has seen a steady decline in foreign buyers in recent years. A major reason is the region’s exorbitant house prices, which have made it an undesirable market for international buyers looking to buy investment properties to rent out.

They may look for a place where rents are higher relative to the purchase price, Pope-Handy said, pointing to Florida as an example. They are holding their breath waiting for a correction.