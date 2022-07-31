Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2022 and Bio Asia Pacific 2022 are now open for pre-registration! Labmate Online





VNU Asia Pacific together with Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS) and Science and Technology Trade Association (STTA) are confident to organize Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL, Bio Asia Pacific and FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL as full physical events during 14 -September 16, 2022 in Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center (BITEC). The pre-registration system is now open for all participants to register and plan your business trip in advance. Additionally, Thailand is now open to all destinations and all travel restrictions have been lifted to welcome all delegates, trade buyers and overseas visitors to the country. The government also announces new rules that wearing a mask in public is not mandatory. More than 85% of the exhibition space of Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL and Bio Asia Pacific has been sold. This year, over 150 leading global exhibitors, manufacturers and trading companies confirmed to present their innovative new products and services at our shows such as ThermoFisher, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Eppendorf, Sartorius, Mettler-Toledo, IKA, Merck, Perkin Elmer and more. In addition, leading domestic distributors such as Gibthai, Bara Scientific, Bio Active, Geneplus, DKSH, Becthai, Science Tech, Sithiporn Associates and more will represent all new products and show that the Thai laboratory market is back on track and ready for business. Also, it is such good news that we can once again welcome international pavilions from India and Korea. Other countries are coming soon. Since the travel ban has been lifted, not only for Thailand but also for many countries around the world, the organizer will offer the Hosted Buyer Program to facilitate the arrival of potential overseas buyers and VIPs from the private, academic and government sectors such as the Philippines , Cambodia, Vietnam and India. Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL, co-located with FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL and Bio Asia Pacific, will take place from 14-16 September 2022 during 10.00-17.00. in Hall EH 102-104, BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand. These three shows together will create a strong business and market collaboration platform for laboratories, life sciences, biotechnology and chemical industries under “One Roof” with the concept of “Technology Integration and Innovation Platform for Laboratory, Life Sciences and Industry Chemicals in the Asia Pacific. Region.” Guest registration is now open! Click here to register Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL. Click here to register Bio Asia Pacific. Stay tuned, Conference Registration will be open from mid-July! For more information, please visit our website Web page.

