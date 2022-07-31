International
Blinken says he had a ‘frank’ discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov spoke on Friday
Washington
CNN
–
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday for the first time since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine in late February.
In what the top US diplomat described as a frank and straightforward conversation, Blinken said he pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantive proposal we made for the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner.
That proposal, which has been on the table since June, includes an offer to exchange convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported earlier this week.
Speaking at a State Department press conference, Blinken declined to say whether he thought the Russians were more or less likely to move on the proposal after the talk, nor would he describe how Lavrov responded.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that Lavrov strongly suggested to Blinken that the United States should return to a mode of calm diplomacy regarding a possible prisoner exchange without filling in with speculative information.
Blinken, who announced on Wednesday his intention to speak with Lavrov this week, stressed that he thought it was important for his counterpart to hear directly from him.
The top US diplomat said he also discussed the expectation that the agreement to allow Ukrainian grain to pass safely through the Black Sea will be implemented, noting that they are looking to see it move forward as soon as possible. Possible. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two discussed the issue in detail, with Lavrov blaming US sanctions for complicating the issue and US promises to provide appropriate exemptions for Russian food supplies not yet fulfilled.
Blinken said he also warned Lavrov against Russia trying to annex more of Ukraine, stressing that the world will not recognize the annexations and impose significant additional costs on Russia if it moves forward with its plans.
In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov told Blinken that Moscow’s goals and objectives in the war in Ukraine will be fully implemented.
According to a senior State Department official, the call took place shortly after noon Washington time and lasted approximately 25 minutes.
Earlier on Friday, Lavrov played down the prospects of the call being made that day and also suggested that the issue of the detained Americans be discussed through other channels.
It is clear that this is unlikely to happen today, but in the coming days we will offer our American colleagues a suitable date, the Russian foreign minister said during a visit to Uzbekistan.
If we are talking about an exchange of prisoners, about an exchange of people who are detained in Russia and the USA, we have already commented on behalf of the Foreign Ministry that this topic was discussed more than a year ago in Geneva. meeting in June 2021 between Presidents Putin and Biden, Lavrov noted, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
There they agreed to authorize the competent persons to deal with these issues. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not one of them. But I’ll listen to what he has to say anyway, he said.
Before the call between Blinken and Lavrov, US officials had expressed frustration at Moscow’s lack of substantive response to the proposal to release Whelan and Griner. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Thursday acknowledged that this has not moved as much as we would like.
