The student group of UHV hosts the international conference tidings

A University of Houston-Victoria student branch of an international technology society recently hosted its inaugural international conference, bringing together participants from a dozen countries to discuss artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
The Student Branch of the UHV Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers held the UHV International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security from May 24 to 26 at the UHV University South visualization theater and through Microsoft Teams.
The conference received 22 participants from 12 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, China, India, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Norway, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
The conference provided a platform for scientists to showcase their research on various topics focusing on artificial intelligence and cyber security. During the conference, 22 research papers with the work of 51 authors were presented, said Hardik Gohel, assistant professor of computer science and advisor to the executive faculty of the student group.
Having a conference like this is especially helpful for our computer information system and computer science students because it gives them the opportunity to think about how the UHV program and their research training in artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity in UHV computer science will help them in their careers, Gohel said. The objective of the conference was to foster international collaboration between UHV and other scientists around the world, and to inform others about our growing science, technology and mathematics programs, and our future in STEM at UHV.
One of the speakers at the event was Aobo Jin, an assistant professor of computer science. Jin gave a presentation on artificial intelligence in games and talked about how it is used in game animation. He also talked about reinforcement learning, a basic machine learning method where an intelligent agent or computer program learns in an interactive environment through trial and error, and showed some examples using an algorithm in computer games.
This conference brings people to our university and is a great chance to showcase our faculty and students, as well as a great way to market UHV and our programs to an international audience, Jin said. We are also able to showcase our capabilities in our AI programs and what our students learn here at UHV.
UHV computer science graduate student Pavithra Sivashanmugam participated in the conference virtually. She was able to connect with others who attended the conference and learn about their work in artificial intelligence and machine learning and gain more visibility that could help her research. She was also able to review some of the papers presented, which gave her a broader insight into how machine learning and artificial intelligence are being used in different fields. She learned about blockchain technology and its use in securing smart cities, which was a new learning experience for her. She is now trying to see if she can incorporate blockchain into her research.
Since IEEE is one of the largest technical organizations in the world, holding conferences at UHV creates opportunities for students in professional development, mentorship and personal growth, she said. Students also benefit from reduced or free registration fees for the conference, as well as access to many technical resources and the ability to gain knowledge in various technologies and improve their skills.
The conference was well organized and each participant was given enough time to present their papers, she said. Questions and input from other participants helped everyone at the conference to gain more knowledge and expand their field of research.