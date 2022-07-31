International
Ukrainian and UK governments thank the public for biggest offer of aid to people fleeing war since 1945
- Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko and Refugees Minister Lord Harrington will send letters to sponsors and families this week thanking them for their generosity and goodwill.
- Since March, more than 104,000 Ukrainians have arrived under the Family Ukraine and Homes for Ukraine scheme
- The Homes for Ukraine scheme was recently extended to consider new applications from children who are not traveling or joining their parent or guardian, provided they have parental consent
The Ukrainian and UK governments will this week send letters of thanks to sponsors and families across the UK who have welcomed Ukrainians into their homes and communities.
Signed by Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko and Refugees Minister Lord Harrington, the letters will praise the collective national effort that has brought the scheme forward.
They are expected to say: Together you and your hosts, and the Ukrainian diaspora community, have given 104,000 people safe accommodation across the UK. You have saved lives, given hope and provided shelter to people in desperate need. This represents the UK’s biggest offer of help to people fleeing war since 1945.
Since March, more than 104,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK under the Ukrainian Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine, showing the best of British hospitality and compassion, continuing the country’s proud history of stepping up in its hour of need. Families and hosts offer not only accommodation, but welcoming homes, warm friendships and local advice for planting roots in an unfamiliar community.
Ambassador of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko said:
As Russian tanks began to roll over Ukraine’s borders and the first cities were bombed, tens of thousands of British families have offered their homes to Ukrainians.
I know it is not easy to host people displaced from another culture, an unknown background, speaking a foreign language and most importantly, very worried and hurt. Yes, we are different in many ways, but we share a keen sense of injustice and a willingness to stand up to evil. We are fighting fearlessly until our land is free, but with the same intensity we are remembering kindness and friendship. As Ukrainians return to rebuild our nation, they will relish the chance to learn about your culture, your way of life, and even your cuisine. Although here I think that both parties will be able to enrich each other.
The ties between our nations, our governments, have never been closer. This is because of each and every one of you, your generosity, your patience, your kindness.
I am humbled and honored to serve for the good of both our people.
Refugee Minister Lord Harrington said:
I cannot thank the British public enough for their unwavering goodwill in opening their doors to people from Ukraine and integrating them into their local communities.
Families have to make difficult decisions to leave their homes and we understand that behind the 104,000 arrivals are stories of pain. From the moment the first tanks crossed the border into Ukraine, this government promised to do everything it could to help the people. And thanks to the public’s boundless generosity and compassion, we are fulfilling that promise.
As the war continues longer than anyone would have hoped, the governments of Ukraine and the UK have come together to thank all those who gave people shelter in their time of need. Letters will praise sponsors and families for their continued efforts to make a difference, and this [they] we have our heartfelt thanks and the thanks of the people of Ukraine.
From day one, Ukrainians have the right to work and access public benefits and services, including education and healthcare, in the same way as UK nationals. This will continue to be the case for those wishing to remain in the UK.
