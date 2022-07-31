Russia’s Gazprom says it has stopped supplying gas to Latvia





The announcement is the latest escalation in the energy dispute between Russia and the European Union. Gazprom had already cut annual gas supplies to customers in at least six European countries, namely Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, because they failed to make payments in roubles.

Moscow has demanded payments in rubles in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries for its war against Ukraine.

The sanctions have frozen large parts of Russia’s foreign reserves and removed its financial institutions from the international banking system. By insisting on ruble payments, Moscow is essentially forcing Europe to buy its own currency.

The announcement from Gazprom came just a day after Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze announced it was buying gas from neighboring Russia, adding that it was not buying from Gazprom and was paying in euros.

Earlier this month, the Latvian parliament voted in favor of a proposal to freeze Russian gas supplies starting in January 2023. Meanwhile, Gazprom also dramatically cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline earlier this month, blaming the West for halting vital equipment due to sanctions. Europe said Russia’s actions were politically motivated. The pipeline, which delivered about 35% of Europe’s total Russian gas imports last year, was shut down for 10 days for routine maintenance work. When imports resumed Last week, gas flowed through Nord Stream 1 at 40% of its total capacity. The move prompted Germany to declare a “gas crisis” and activate the second phase of its three-phase gas emergency program, moving it one step closer to rationing supplies to industry. The EU, of which Latvia is a member, agreed last week to reduce natural gas demand by 15% this winter to conserve gas “in order to prepare for possible disruptions in gas supplies from Russia.” However, the bloc has tempered its ambitions by offering countries some considerable leeway. The EU will exclude countries that are not connected to other members’ gas networks from the 15% target, as “they will not be able to release significant volumes of pipeline gas for the benefit of other member countries,” said the Council of the EU in a press release.

