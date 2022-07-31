Winnipeg election: Kevin Klein expected to run for mayor





The number of mayoral candidates is expected to rise to 13 after a sitting councilor said he will throw his name into the mix. The count. Kevin Klein, (Charleswood Tuxedo – Westwood) told CTV News that he plans to run for mayor in the upcoming election. It comes after a poll by Probe Research which polled 622 adults – showed former mayor Glen Murray has the support of 44 per cent. This is followed by Coun. Scott Gillingham on 16 per cent and former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette on 13 per cent, both candidates within the poll’s margin of error. The poll also looked at potential candidates, like Klein, and how much support they would receive. He found that 36 percent of decided voters would consider Klein for mayor. “When I saw that, I was personally touched. But it gave me energy, I’ll tell you this, to say that Winnipeg wants change,” Klein said. U of M political science professor Royce Koop said Klein could make the race even more interesting. “It’s hard to say how he will affect the race at this point, but he is potentially an important candidate,” Koop said. He noted that Murray is leading the way now because of his name recognition, but expects things to pick up as the city approaches Election Day. “We’re going to see more media coverage, we’re going to see more announcements from the candidates, we’re going to see more scrutiny.” Despite it being early, Murray says he is encouraged by the numbers. “I think we’re doing well. Winnipeggers, God bless them, are very supportive in general, but you always have to look at next week,” Murray said. Both Gillingham and Ouellette know there is still plenty of competition. “We’re only halfway through the campaign, over 90 days until election day. It’s the middle of summer, I’m not worried,” Gillingham said. “As we start thinking about September, that’s when the campaign really starts if you want to be honest, when people will start thinking about their real honest choices,” Ouellette said. Probe Research conducted the survey online between July 14 and 15. Because it was an online survey, Probe said no margin of error could be assigned, but noted that a random and non-conveniently representative sample of 622 adults would have a margin of error of 4.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

