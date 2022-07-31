Sask. it seeks the same autonomy over immigration that Quebec already enjoys

Saskatchewan is pushing for Quebec-style autonomy over immigration with a proposal it calls the Saskatchewan Immigration Compact.

Jeremy Harrison, the province’s immigration minister, met with federal and provincial immigration ministers earlier this week to present “a detailed proposal” that would give Saskatchewan similar authority over immigration to what it already has. Quebec is guaranteed.

The province said Thursday the agreement would give Saskatchewan “sole authority” to nominate newcomers who move into the province, including control over the family class of immigration.

The plan includes “a transfer of federal resources for settlement services to the province of Saskatchewan” and a guaranteed provincial allocation of nominees each year that would be proportional to the province’s population relative to Canada.

“Saskatchewan requires more autonomy and flexibility over immigration in order to meet its economic needs and address gaps in the labor market,” Harrison said in a press release Friday.

The federal government should focus on reducing application processing times, “and allow the provinces to select immigrants and ensure their effective settlement,” he said.

Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison says his Saskatchewan Party government knows the province’s needs and labor markets better than the federal government. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

of The Quebec Agreement gives her the provincesole responsibility for the selection of economic immigrants, while Canada bears responsibility for admission on the basis of national security.

While Quebec manages economic immigration to the province, a power that other provinces and territories in Canada do not have, the federal government is responsible for family reunification and accepting refugees, who represent roughly half of Saskatchewan’s arrivals each year.

“When it comes to immigration Saskatchewan expects the same deal as Quebec. Immigration is a key component of our government’s plan to grow the province by 1.4 million people and create an additional 100,000 jobs by 2030,” Harrison said.

“Provincial governments are in the best position to respond to the needs of the local labor market with young Canadians. Provinces should not be limited by economic categories or provincial program limits appointed by the federal government.”

Speaking to reporters about health care staffing shortages, NDP Leader Carla Beck said immigration could be part of the solution.

“They seem to want to emulate Quebec. We want to have very clear criteria. I don’t think this is something that should be hidden from the people of Saskatchewan,” the opposition leader said.

“These criteria must be fair to people looking to move here to Saskatchewan. It is up to every government to show that our immigration system is fair and does not contain any discrimination.”

The Saskatchewan Party government expects to exceed its current cap of 6,000 under the province’s immigration nominee program this year, and wants a proportional share of national immigration to a “minimum of 13,000 provincially-assigned positions in 2022.”

The transfer in settlement funding, according to the release, will translate into approximately $42 million transferred to the province each year.

Harrison said he “has long held that devolving these authorities makes sense from the perspective of the provincial and federal governments and most importantly for new immigrants coming to Saskatchewan.”

“Simply put, we know our province’s needs and labor markets better than the Government of Canada,” he said in a statement.

Giving the province authority over immigrant screening would allow the federal government “to focus on addressing the outrageous processing times for admissions that are causing such problems for hundreds of thousands of potential new Canadians,” Harrison said.