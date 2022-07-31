International
10 facts in 10 years
By Lilly Carlisle in Amman, Jordan | July 29, 2022 |
Ten years ago, a group of 450 Syrians fleeing fighting in their country emerged from the desert under cover of darkness and crossed the border into neighboring Jordan. Later that day, they became the first residents of the newly opened Zaatari refugee camp.
Within a year, the population of the camps grew to 120,000 people. The tents that provided a temporary roof in the first weeks and months were replaced by thousands of metal shelters. Roads, schools and hospitals were built to meet the needs of the residents, and small shops and businesses were set up, run by entrepreneurial refugees.
A decade since the camp first opened its gates, the population has stabilized at around 80,000 people. It remains the largest refugee camp in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world, and a symbol of the long-running Syrian refugee crisis.
Here are ten things you should know about Zaatari:
- The tents have been replaced by 25,000 prefabricated shelters
The first refugees to arrive at Zaatari camp were given tents by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to provide shelter from the harsh summer weather. In 2013, the tents were replaced by static caravans. Their life expectancy is six to eight years, which means that most of them now need urgent repair. According to a recent estimate, over 70 percent of shelters now have walls, floors, and ceilings that are considered substandard.
- Over 20,000 births have been registered in Zaatari
This equates to around 40 babies being born each week. Half the population of the camps are children, and many of them have never been beyond the perimeter of the camp. From health care to community centers, all the services the children need are provided within the camp, including schools, which are run by the Jordanian Ministry of Education.
- A bustling market contains 1,800 shops
Sham Elysees a play on ash-Sham, a word Syrians call Damascus, and the famous Parisian boulevard, the Champs-lyses stretches almost 3 kilometers through the center of the camp, where everything from greengrocers to bicycle repair shops awaits , all run by refugees. . The refugee venture in Zaatari has featured in news reports around the world. Trade relationships with local Jordanian businesses and suppliers in the nearby town of Mafraq mean there is a constant stream of delivery trucks going to and from the camp.
- Eight medical facilities offer free health care
Operated by a variety of international and local organizations, primary health clinics are located around the camp to treat everyone from emergency patients provided by the camps’ ambulance service to refugees who enter off the street. Approximately 25,000 medical consultations are provided each month, with more serious cases referred to Jordanian hospitals in nearby towns and cities.
- More than 30 organizations operate in the camp
Keeping the Zaatari camp running is no mean feat. Almost 1,200 staff are employed by 32 different UN agencies and NGOs working in the camp. From protection to health, cash assistance and shelter maintenance, coordination is key to keeping everything running smoothly. UNHCR manages all these activities in cooperation with the Jordanian Government.
- Water is a precious resource
With Jordan known as the second poorest country in the world, water is a precious resource in the camp, which is located in the country’s arid northeast. Although all shelters in the camp are connected to the water network, in a recent survey, 30 percent of households in Zaatari said the water supply was not sufficient to cover all their needs.
- Zaatari camp is powered by solar energy
The solar power plant in Zaatari opened in 2017 to provide green energy and electricity to refugee families. Originally designed to provide electricity for almost 12 hours a day, the power station transformed life in the camp, with the market able to operate at night and walking the streets made safer after dark. However, in recent months, UNHCR has had to reduce electricity supply to 9 hours a day to manage costs as demand for electricity has increased.
- Only 4 percent of refugees have work permits
Work permits can be granted to Syrian refugees in Jordan to work in any sector open to non-Jordanians, including agriculture, construction, services and basic industries. However, currently only 4 percent of working-age refugees in Zaatari have work permits. As the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt in Jordan’s economy, the lack of employment opportunities for both refugees and Jordanians is causing more camp residents to take on high-risk jobs or go into debt. Two thirds of refugee families in Zaatari report being in debt.
- Cash is being replaced by mobile money
UNHCR distributes cash assistance quarterly to all refugees living in the camp to help them meet their basic needs. However, over the past few months, cash handouts have largely been replaced by mobile money. 95 percent of refugee families in the camp now have a mobile wallet. This innovation is allowing refugees to make digital payments and save money for the future.
- Most refugees want to return home one day
Survey data shows that the majority of camp residents still want to return to Syria in the future. While most believe that it is currently still not safe, the desire for their country remains strong even among the younger generation who have never seen their home. Traditions passed down through generations help to keep Syrian culture and heritage alive in the camp, thanks in part to the strong community ties that have grown in Zaatari camp over the past ten years.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Sources
2/ https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/7/62e2a95d4/jordans-zaatari-refugee-camp-10-facts-10-years.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prime Minister Modi blames culture of free politics for power sector ills | India News July 31, 2022
- Imran Khan won’t be allowed to become Hitler, election commission expected to rule on foreign funding: Ahsan Iqbal July 31, 2022
- Donald Trump praised for ‘powerful’ golf display as host teases Joe Biden July 31, 2022
- New data makes college football reshuffle easier July 31, 2022
- These men make a living collecting clothes from Cauvery River Pilgrims – The New Indian Express July 31, 2022