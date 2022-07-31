10 facts in 10 years

Ten years ago, a group of 450 Syrians fleeing fighting in their country emerged from the desert under cover of darkness and crossed the border into neighboring Jordan. Later that day, they became the first residents of the newly opened Zaatari refugee camp.

Within a year, the population of the camps grew to 120,000 people. The tents that provided a temporary roof in the first weeks and months were replaced by thousands of metal shelters. Roads, schools and hospitals were built to meet the needs of the residents, and small shops and businesses were set up, run by entrepreneurial refugees.

A decade since the camp first opened its gates, the population has stabilized at around 80,000 people. It remains the largest refugee camp in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world, and a symbol of the long-running Syrian refugee crisis.

Here are ten things you should know about Zaatari:

The tents have been replaced by 25,000 prefabricated shelters

The first refugees to arrive at Zaatari camp were given tents by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to provide shelter from the harsh summer weather. In 2013, the tents were replaced by static caravans. Their life expectancy is six to eight years, which means that most of them now need urgent repair. According to a recent estimate, over 70 percent of shelters now have walls, floors, and ceilings that are considered substandard.

Over 20,000 births have been registered in Zaatari

This equates to around 40 babies being born each week. Half the population of the camps are children, and many of them have never been beyond the perimeter of the camp. From health care to community centers, all the services the children need are provided within the camp, including schools, which are run by the Jordanian Ministry of Education.

A mother and her child attend a consultation at a specialized clinic for women and babies in Za’atari in 2013. © UNHCR/Jared Kohler

A bustling market contains 1,800 shops

Sham Elysees a play on ash-Sham, a word Syrians call Damascus, and the famous Parisian boulevard, the Champs-lyses stretches almost 3 kilometers through the center of the camp, where everything from greengrocers to bicycle repair shops awaits , all run by refugees. . The refugee venture in Zaatari has featured in news reports around the world. Trade relationships with local Jordanian businesses and suppliers in the nearby town of Mafraq mean there is a constant stream of delivery trucks going to and from the camp.

Street view of the busy Sham Elysees market in Za’atari in June 2015. © UNHCR/Christopher Herwig

Eight medical facilities offer free health care

Operated by a variety of international and local organizations, primary health clinics are located around the camp to treat everyone from emergency patients provided by the camps’ ambulance service to refugees who enter off the street. Approximately 25,000 medical consultations are provided each month, with more serious cases referred to Jordanian hospitals in nearby towns and cities.

More than 30 organizations operate in the camp

Keeping the Zaatari camp running is no mean feat. Almost 1,200 staff are employed by 32 different UN agencies and NGOs working in the camp. From protection to health, cash assistance and shelter maintenance, coordination is key to keeping everything running smoothly. UNHCR manages all these activities in cooperation with the Jordanian Government.

Water is a precious resource

With Jordan known as the second poorest country in the world, water is a precious resource in the camp, which is located in the country’s arid northeast. Although all shelters in the camp are connected to the water network, in a recent survey, 30 percent of households in Zaatari said the water supply was not sufficient to cover all their needs.

Syrian youths play on top of a water tank, which was once the main source of water for the camp, in the summer of 2013. © UNHCR/Jared Kohler

Zaatari camp is powered by solar energy

The solar power plant in Zaatari opened in 2017 to provide green energy and electricity to refugee families. Originally designed to provide electricity for almost 12 hours a day, the power station transformed life in the camp, with the market able to operate at night and walking the streets made safer after dark. However, in recent months, UNHCR has had to reduce electricity supply to 9 hours a day to manage costs as demand for electricity has increased.

The largest solar power plant ever built in a refugee environment provides clean energy to the camp. © UNHCR/Mohammad Hawari

Only 4 percent of refugees have work permits

Work permits can be granted to Syrian refugees in Jordan to work in any sector open to non-Jordanians, including agriculture, construction, services and basic industries. However, currently only 4 percent of working-age refugees in Zaatari have work permits. As the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt in Jordan’s economy, the lack of employment opportunities for both refugees and Jordanians is causing more camp residents to take on high-risk jobs or go into debt. Two thirds of refugee families in Zaatari report being in debt.

Odai, 28, who has been living in the camp since 2012, owns a shop selling traditional Arabic sweets. © UNHCR/Yousef Alhariri

Cash is being replaced by mobile money

UNHCR distributes cash assistance quarterly to all refugees living in the camp to help them meet their basic needs. However, over the past few months, cash handouts have largely been replaced by mobile money. 95 percent of refugee families in the camp now have a mobile wallet. This innovation is allowing refugees to make digital payments and save money for the future.

Most refugees want to return home one day

Survey data shows that the majority of camp residents still want to return to Syria in the future. While most believe that it is currently still not safe, the desire for their country remains strong even among the younger generation who have never seen their home. Traditions passed down through generations help to keep Syrian culture and heritage alive in the camp, thanks in part to the strong community ties that have grown in Zaatari camp over the past ten years.

An aerial view of the Za’atari refugee camp, Jordan. © UNHCR/Mohammad Hawari

