Nepal has almost tripled its wild tiger population since 2009
Wild tigers in Nepal have clawed their way back from the brink of extinction. There are now almost three times as many wild tigers in the country as there were in 2009, according to the Nepalese government.
Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba announced the conservation success on Friday morning, according to a release from the World Wildlife Fund.
Nepal’s 2022 National Tiger and Prey Survey found that there are now 355 wild tigers in the country, a 190% increase since 2009.
The exhaustive survey covered 18,928 square kilometers more than 12% of the country and required 16,811 days of field staff time.
Ginette Henley, senior vice president for wildlife conservation at the World Wildlife Fund-US, told CNN that the announcement represents a major victory for conservationists and tigers.
Tigers in Nepal and elsewhere in Asia, about 10 countries, were in steady decline for two main reasons, Henley said. The most immediate reason was poaching for the illegal animal trade. The second reason was habitat loss.
In 2010, it was clear that we were going to lose the tigers unless we made a concerted effort to turn things around. The governments of the countries where the tigers live then set a goal to double the number of wild tigers by 2022 at the Saint Petersburg International Tiger Conservation Summit. Nepal is the first country to release updated tiger numbers in 2022.
Henley said Nepal really stands out as a leader in conservation, especially for tigers.
There is support for tiger conservation at the highest level of government, she said. This has translated into really effective habitat conservation, strengthening tiger protection in national parks, wildlife reserves.
According to Henley, one of Nepal’s conservation strengths is its focus on wildlife corridors, which are forested trails to help connect fragmented parts of tiger habitat.
Nepal has been a pioneer in reforesting areas to ensure that those connections are restored and maintained, she explained. As they mature and leave their parents, tigers must be dispersed. This distribution is only possible if the tigers can move safely.
Another key factor in the recovery of Nepal’s tigers is community involvement in conservation projects, Henley said.
Communities are the driving force behind this, she said. They are employed to do the reforestation, to maintain that custom and are directly involved in conservation.
The World Wildlife Fund is involved in ecotourism projects in Nepal, Henley added. As the tiger population has recovered, the protected national tiger parks have become popular tourist attractions, with revenue from the parks helping to support community needs. This fosters a sense of community investment in conservation projects, Henley explained.
Another key ingredient in recovering tiger populations is finding ways for humans and tigers to coexist safely, Henley said.
What is really needed is a comprehensive approach, she said. Monitoring tigers, knowing where they live, can help communities stay safer.
Nepal has also found success with practical measures, such as fencing livestock against predators and lighting the perimeter of villages at night to ward off tigers.
Establishing compensation programs for farmers whose livestock are killed by tigers also allows for better human-tiger coexistence, Henley said.
Conservationists refer to a concept known as social carrying capacity to describe the ability of a given community to tolerate a certain number of animals such as tigers. Understanding that dynamic and that social carrying capacity is a new area of focus for us, Henley said.
If the people who live with the tigers don’t want them there, they wouldn’t have them there, she said.
Protecting tigers also helps protect other endangered or threatened species. Effectively, if we protected one tiger, we would protect 10,000 hectares of forest, Henley said. Tigers also live in some of the most carbon-rich forests. It will help us mitigate climate change too if we protect these very rich forests.
But while Nepal is a tiger success story, Henley noted that there are still many places where tigers are in crisis. Tigers have been extinct in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos since 2000, she said. We need to look at the elements that led to success in Nepal and India and try to replicate them. The most important part of it is political will and political leadership.
The United States also plays a role in tiger conservation. Henley pointed to the Big Cat Public Safety Act, a piece of legislation that would place limits on private ownership of tigers in the US and hopefully help prevent big cats from entering the illegal animal trade.
There are about 3,900 tigers in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and the species is considered endangered.
