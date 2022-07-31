Russia intends to destroy Ukraine from the world map

The US ambassador to the United Nations has said that there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to destroy Ukraine “and completely destroy it from the world map”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Friday that the US is seeing growing signs that Russia is laying the groundwork to try to annex all of Ukraine’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including installing “illegal proxy officials in Russian-controlled areas for the purpose of holding fake referendums or decrees to join Russia”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “has even stated that this is Russia’s war goal,” she said. Lavrov told an Arab summit in Cairo on Sunday that Moscow’s main goal in Ukraine is to free its people from its “unacceptable regime”.

Apparently suggesting that Moscow’s war aims extend beyond Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region in the east, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk, Lavrov said: “We will certainly help the Ukrainian people get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and antihistorical”.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the Security Council on Friday that “Denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine will be fully carried out.”

“There should be no more threat from this stage to Donbas, nor to Russia, nor to the liberated Ukrainian territories where for the first time in several years people can finally feel that they can live the way they want,” he said. .

Polyansky also warned Western countries supplying long-range artillery and MLRS surface-to-surface missiles that they were shifting the “temporary line of security” further west, “and in doing so further clarifying the aims and objectives of our operation military special.”

Thomas-Greenfield went after countries that say “one country’s security should not be at the expense of another,” questioning what they call Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She did not name any countries, but it is a view China has often reiterated, including on Friday by its deputy UN ambassador Geng Shuang.

He told the council: “Putting one’s security above that of others, trying to strengthen military blocs, establishing absolute supremacy … will only lead to conflict and confrontation, divide the international community and make itself less secure”.

The US ambassador also went after nations calling on all countries to embrace diplomacy without mentioning Russia, saying: “Let’s be clear: Russia’s continued actions are an obstacle to resolving this crisis.”

Again she did not name any countries, but a significant number of nations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East have this approach.

Thomas-Greenfield cited evidence of growing atrocities, including reported bombings of schools and hospitals, “the killing of aid workers and journalists, the targeting of civilians trying to flee, the brutal execution-style killing of those doing their jobs daily in Bucha”. , a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, where local authorities said hundreds of people were killed during its occupation by Russian forces.

She said there is evidence that Russian forces “have interrogated, forcibly arrested, deported about hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including children — taking them from their homes and sending them to remote regions in the east.” .

Nearly two million Ukrainian refugees have been sent to Russia, according to Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Ukraine portrays these trips as forced transfers to enemy soil, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations of war victims who already speak Russian and are grateful for a new home.

A recent Associated Press investigation based on dozens of interviews has found that while the situation is more nuanced than Ukrainians suggest, many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey to Russia, subject to abuse along the way. of human rights, stripped of documents. and they left confused and lost as to where they are.

Those who leave go through a series of points known as screening points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being sidelined and never seen again.

“The US has information that officials from the Russian presidential administration are overseeing and coordinating the filtering operations,” Thomas-Greenfield told the council.

Polyansky countered that despite Ukraine’s efforts to intimidate its citizens, “people are choosing the country they trust” — Russia.

He warned that the heavy weapons being poured into Ukraine from the West “will spill into Europe” because of what he claimed is “burgeoning corruption among Ukraine’s political and military leadership.”

Polyansky said that Western weapons are only “dragging out the agony and increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people.”

Addressing Western ambassadors, he said: “The goals of our special military operation will be achieved by any means, no matter how much fuel you pour on the fire in the form of weapons.”