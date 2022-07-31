How Spirit’s acquisition by JetBlue could change air travel

Passengers wait in line at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Orlando International Airport. Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images

Spirit Airlines relented this week and agreed to sell to JetBlue Airways for $3.8 billion, hours after scrapping a merger deal with Frontier Airlines that failed to win enough shareholder support. The new deal would mean big changes for travelers if it clears regulatory hurdles. JetBlue has earned a reputation for passenger amenities like relatively generous legroom, in-seat screens, live television, free Wi-Fi, and free snacks like Cheez-Its and vegan Stellar buttermilk buns. It also offers business class, with lie-flat seats. Instead, Spirit has become a mainstay for its bare-bones service. Cabins on its bright yellow planes are tighter and passengers must pay extra for “optional services” such as hand luggage and reserving a seat. “It’s historic. This is the first time anyone has wanted Spirit Airlines,” “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said of the deal Thursday. Still, Spirit has expanded rapidly and profitably by offering cheap tickets to vacation spots that can sometimes cost less than a trip to the movies or a few burgers. However, the airline’s Big Front Seat offers 36 inches of legroom for an additional fee of up to $250. As the two distinct airlines move forward with their plans to combine, here’s what passengers can expect:

What are JetBlue’s plans for Spirit?

JetBlue wants to get bigger, and Spirit has the planes and pilots to help it do that. The New York-based carrier plans to revamp Spirit’s planes in the style of JetBlue, ditching the padded seats for a more spacious layout with more amenities. Combined, the airlines would become the nation’s fifth largest carrier, behind American, Delta, United and Southwest. Both have a large presence in Florida and each has expanded into Central and South America as well as the Caribbean in recent years. JetBlue last year began flying to London. The two carriers will continue to operate as separate airlines until the deal closes, which is subject to regulatory approval. Then, passengers could get confused if they’re flying Spirit planes that haven’t been assembled yet. JetBlue has experience with such situations through its alliance with American Northeast, which allows the carriers to sell seats on each other’s planes. Last year, JetBlue revamped its website to better highlight changes to onboard features like business class seats or free Wi-Fi. Despite the comedians’ digs, Spirit has improved its reliability in recent years and is outperforming JetBlue by some measures. JetBlue came in last among 10 airlines in on-time arrivals this year through May, while Spirit ranked seventh, according to the latest available Transportation Department data. So far this year, one-third of JetBlue flights have been delayed and 4% have been canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware. By comparison, just over a quarter of Spirit’s flights have arrived late and 2.7% have been canceled. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes says improving reliability is a priority. The carrier scaled back growth plans, saying it did not want to expand crews and other resources. “A bigger JetBlue that is late is not a better JetBlue,” said Henry Harteveldt, a former airline executive and founder of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel industry consulting firm.

Is this the end of cheap rates?

The Biden administration has vowed to take a tough stance on both consolidation and inflation, so the demise of a low-cost airline could be a hard sell. “Spirits may not be an elegant experience, but they are cheap,” said WilliamKovacic, a professor at the George Washington School of Law and a former chairman of the Federal Trade Commission. “If they disappear as an independent enterprise, will that remove a source of downward pressure on the price?” But JetBlue’s Hayes says the airline needs to grow quickly and better compete with the big airlines that control more than three-quarters of the US market. Hayes argues that a larger JetBlue would mean relatively lower fares to more destinations. Like some of the airline giants, JetBlue has already added some low fares that mimic carriers like Spirit. Those tickets also don’t come with seat assignments or other benefits that used to be standard with the bus fare. But JetBlue’s business model of offering more amenities costs more than Spirit’s, which means it likely won’t offer as many of the best fares that Spirit does. Frontier Airlines, meanwhile, is already saying it’s happy to get a bigger share of the low-cost market after its Spirit deal fell apart. Shortly after the airlines announced the end of their deal, Frontier predicted it would grow 30% next year and began selling tickets with 1 million seats for $19 each. The airline will become the largest discount carrier in the US if Spirit is eventually acquired. Others include Allegiant and Sun Country. “It just gives us a lot of breathing room for growth,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said. “That’s why this is such an unexpected loss for our employees and our shareholders.”

When is this happening?