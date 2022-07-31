Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reform

WASHINGTON (AP) Justice Samuel Alito scoffed at criticism from foreign leaders of the Supreme Court ruling that he authored overturning the constitutional right to abortion., in his first public comments since governing in recent months. The judges’ remarks drew more criticism as well as some support.

Speaking in Rome at a religious freedom summit, Alito, 72, spent just a few minutes on the topic of abortion and then only to discuss his foreign critics, an unusual step for a high court justice.

Dressed in a tuxedo and the beard he sometimes grows when the court is out of session, Alito said his ruling had been criticized by a string of foreign leaders, then joked that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had paid the price for it. . his comments. Johnson called the decision a big step back just before he pulled away between unrelated ethics investigations.

The ruling by the court’s conservative majority led roughly a dozen states to shut down or severely restrict abortions within days. Eventually half of the US states are expected to ban or severely restrict the procedure.

Alito also drew laughter from the audience at the conference, sponsored by the University of Notre Dame’s law school, when he said what really hurt me were the remarks made by Britain’s Prince Harry. Speaking at the United Nations last week, Harry talked about the return of constitutional rights here in the United States as one of a series of converging crises that also included the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also drew Alito’s attention at the invitation-only event he held in Rome on July 21. The Law School posted the video this week. Alito was not identified in advance as a speaker at the conference.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trudeau’s press secretary, Cecely Roy, said he will always defend women’s constitutional rights, including the right to choose and access to abortion.

While judges routinely engage in sharp exchanges with their peers in dueling opinions, they rarely respond to outside critics. That’s especially true when we’re talking about foreign leaders in an appearance outside the U.S., said Neil Siegel, a professor of law and political science at Duke Law School.

His tone can be quite dismissive and insulting. It seems he simply doesn’t care that there are tens of millions of people in this country and abroad who deeply disagree with him, he said. I think the most important thing is that our judges should not behave like this.

However, there is no ban on the justices discussing cases publicly after they are decided, said Akhil Reed Amar, professor of constitutional law at Yale Law School. Alito’s comments were not about the fundamental issue of abortion, but rather about foreign dignitaries weighing in on American law without necessarily being well versed on the subject, he said. Johnson, for example, may have sought to divert attention from his domestic affairs, Amar said.

That was a little cheeky of them, said Amar, who also praised Alito for responding with some wit and style.

The justices’ speech drew criticism Friday from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who tweeted that the remarks were politicized and said they should be alarming to anyone.

It’s ironic that Alito mocked international opinion even as he cited 17th- and 18th-century English jurists in the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, said Michele Goodwin, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and the Center’s founding director. on Biotechnology and Global Health Policy. He himself invested in an ideology from the outside that was mysterious enough to make what he did in this decision, he said.

The speech comes amid a sharp increase in the share of Americans who say their faith in the Supreme Court is eroding. An Associated Press poll -The NORC Center for Public Affairs Research this week found that 43% of Americans have no confidence in the court at all, up from just 27% three months ago.

The abortion decision was one of several seismic decisions this summer, but overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a nearly half-century guarantee of abortion rights had the most widespread impact.

It also caused profound changes in other medical carewith some doctors refusing immediate treatment for serious health problems related to reproductive care for fear of running afoul of strict abortion bans.

Alito’s speech was largely devoted to praising religious freedom, another area in which conservatives prevailed on the Supreme Court in cases involving tax dollars for religious schools in Maine and the right of football coaches to pray at the 50-yard line.

He has been a judge since 2006, appointed by President George W. Bush.

Four years later, while attending President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address, Alito was caught on camera saying the untrue words in response to Obama’s criticism, also unusual for another major court decision directed at from conservatives, the Citizens United case that opened the door for him. corporate and union spending on federal election campaigns.

Alito has never addressed the controversy in public, but it was clear from the questions he asked when the court heard arguments that he contradicted Obama by saying the decision overturned a century-old law.

Alito never took part in the State of the Union address again.

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.