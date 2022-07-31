Beloved Monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered News, Sports, Jobs





WASHINGTON (AP) — The monarch butterfly flew one step closer to extinction Thursday, after scientists put the orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its rapidly declining numbers.

“It’s just a devastating fall,” said Stuart Pimm, an ecologist at Duke University who was not included in the new list. “This is one of the most popular butterflies in the world.” The International Union for Conservation of Nature added the migratory monarch butterfly for the first time “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered” – two steps from extinction. The group estimates that monarch butterfly populations in North America have declined between 22% and 72% over 10 years, depending on the method of measurement. “What we are concerned about is the rate of decline,” said Nick Haddad, a conservation biologist at Michigan State University. “It is very easy to imagine how quickly this butterfly could become even more endangered.” Haddad, who was not directly involved in the listing, estimates that the monarch butterfly population he studies in the eastern United States has declined between 85% and 95% since the 1990s. In North America, millions of monarch butterflies undertake the longest migration of any insect species known to science. After wintering in the mountains of central Mexico, the butterflies migrate north, breeding numerous generations along the way for thousands of miles. Offspring that reach southern Canada then begin the journey to Mexico in late summer. “It’s a real spectacle and it inspires such awe,” said Anna Walker, a conservation biologist at the New Mexico BioPark Society, which was involved in determining the new listing. A smaller group winters in coastal California, then disperses in the spring and summer across several states west of the Rocky Mountains. This population has seen an even faster decline than eastern monarchs, although there was a small rebound last winter. Emma Pelton of the nonprofit Xerces Society, which monitors western butterflies, said the butterflies are threatened by habitat loss and increased use of herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as well as climate change. “There are things people can do to help,” she said, including planting milkweed, a plant the caterpillars depend on. Non-migratory monarch butterflies in Central and South America were not designated as endangered. The United States has not listed monarch butterflies under the Endangered Species Act, but some environmental groups believe they should. The international union also announced new estimates for the global tiger population, which are 40% higher than the most recent estimates from 2015. The new numbers, between 3,726 and 5,578 wild tigers worldwide, reflect better methods of counting tigers and, potentially, an increase in their overall numbers, said Dale Miquelle, coordinator for the tiger program of the non-profit Association of Wildlife Conservation. In the past decade, tiger populations have increased in Nepal, northern China and possibly India, while tigers have all but disappeared from Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, Miquelle said. They remain classified as endangered. — Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina — The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox As many who know me know, I am of Italian origin. My grandparents came from Italy, and we grew up in an Italian … It should be against the law to complain about summer in Western New York and so you won’t find me complaining… Senior citizens like us dream big. Must be from all that napping. And winning the lottery is strictly… A government watchdog group is criticizing counties that have their lawmakers use private emails for public…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.post-journal.com/news/page-one/2022/07/beloved-monarch-butterflies-now-listed-as-endangered/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos