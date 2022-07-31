International News Roundup: New York declares monkeypox a public health emergency





THE INTERNATIONAL oh-Deepika S |

Published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 9:02 am [IST]

Washington, July 31:

Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency over the spread of the monkeypox virus, calling the city the “epicenter” of the outbreak. The announcement on Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said up to 1,50,000 city residents could be at risk of infection. The declaration would allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city’s health code and change code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. Chinese rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth Debris from China’s Long March 5B booster rocket returned to Earth in an uncontrolled manner on Saturday, the US Space Command said, amid criticism of the potentially dangerous object’s descent.

The US military unit tweeted that the missile had re-entered the Indian Ocean at approximately 10:45 a.m. US Mountain Day Time (MDT) or 4:45 p.m. UTC/GMT. International News Roundup: President Ranil invites Sri Lankan parties to form national government Iraqi protesters stormed the parliament in Baghdad and staged protests Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric stormed Iraq’s parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, protesting efforts to form a government led by his rivals, an alliance of Iran-backed groups. The alliance showed signs of internal division, with some calling for counter-protests – a development that would raise the specter of civil conflict – while others later called for dialogue. Joe Biden tests positive for COVID again US President Joe Biden on Saturday was once again self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test, the White House said. It comes just days after he tested negative after a bout with the coronavirus. White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter released by the White House that Biden would “resume strict isolation procedures.” O’Connor said there was no reason for Biden to undergo a course of treatment at this time. “I have no symptoms, but I will be self-isolating for the safety of everyone around me. I am still at work and will be back on the road soon,” Biden tweeted. Report: 7 Iraqi tourists killed by floods in northeastern Iran Flash floods caused by heavy rains killed seven Iraqi tourists in northeastern Iran on Saturday, Iranian state media reported, the latest in a rising death toll as rains continue to batter the country. The official IRNA news agency said the tourists were part of a group of 13 Iraqis visiting Iran. They were traveling in a packed wagon on a road near the city of Mashhad, about 900 km (560 miles), north of the capital Tehran, when a flood swept away their car. Among the victims were five women and the group’s Iranian driver. For breaking news and instant updates Allow notifications You are already subscribed Story first published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 9:02 am [IST]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneindia.com/international/international-news-brief-new-york-declares-monkeypox-a-public-health-emergency-3441324.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos