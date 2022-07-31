Weekly roundup of science news: Chinese rocket debris, ISS robots and more





China successfully launched the Wentian module of its Tiangong space station last week. But this week, the country is closely monitoring the uncontrolled re-entry of debris from the most powerful missile it has ever built. Here’s our roundup of the biggest space news from the past week.

Buzz Aldrins Apollo 11 Flight Jacket Auction Buzz Aldrin’s flight jacket, which he wore on the historic Apollo 11 mission, sold for about $2.8 million at an auction in New York. The front of the jacket proudly displays the NASA logo and the Apollo 11 mission emblem, which is placed below Aldrins name tag. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon. At age 92, Aldrin is the only surviving member of the mission. After the jacket, the second-highest item in the same auction was the summary flight plan of the Apollo 11 mission. The plan sold for $819,000, beating the estimate of $100,000-150,000. A view of a detail of Buzz Aldrin’s flight jacket, worn by him on his mission to the moon and back during Apollo 11, which sold for 772,500 at Sotheby’s in New York City, USA on July 21, 2022. in this screenshot from a video. (Image credit: Reuters TV via REUTERS) The first Arab astronaut on a long-duration mission in space Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will make history as the first Arab astronaut to be part of a long-duration mission to the International Space Station (ISS) following his selection to launch the Crew-6 mission scheduled for early 2023 This makes the United Arab Emirates the 11th country in the world to participate in a long-duration mission in space, according to the Emirates news agency. Al Neyadi will go to the space station as part of an exchange agreement between NASA and Axiom Space, a private space company based in Texas. SpaceXs Crew=6 will be the sixth crewed orbit flight to the International Space Station carried out by the Elon Musk-led company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission is expected to launch in 2023 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Sultan Al Neyyadi will be the second Emirati astronaut to go to the International Space Station after Hazza Al Mansoori, who lived on the space station for eight days in 2019. (Image credit: Mohammed bin Rashed Space Centre) International Space Station astronauts were joined by Astrobee robots Two Astrobee robots began working independently on the International Space Station, side by side with humans, for the first time ever. Until now, the Astrobee robots have operated on the International Space Station either individually or with the support of human operators. The video shared by NASA shows a new milestone for the robotic system designed to work autonomously. Astrobe robots are cube-shaped and about 32 centimeters wide. The three Astrobee robots, named Queen, Bumble and Honey move around in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station using electric fans. Once they run out of charge, they are designed to automatically return to their docking stations so they can be recharged. Not only will Astrobee robots make space missions safer and more cost-effective, but Astrobees can manage routine jobs that would free up human operators for more complex jobs. But they may have an even more important task in the future. Astrobots could be useful on future spacecraft that won’t travel year-round, like the Gateway space station planned to orbit the moon. Such a spacecraft will need autonomous robots to keep things running while humans are away. A Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying the Wentian laboratory module for China’s under-construction space station, lifts off from the Wenchang launch site in Hainan province, China, July 24, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS Chinese missile debris Debris from a recently launched Chinese missile is expected to re-enter the atmosphere this week. The Long March 5B rocket lifted off on Sunday to send a laboratory module to China’s under-construction space station into orbit, marking the third flight of the most powerful rocket built by the country. As in the previous two flights, the 30-meter-long main stage of the rocket weighing 22 tons has already reached low orbit and is expected to return to Earth due to the atmospheric friction of our planets, according to experts who spoke to. AP. It is currently impossible to determine in advance, but experts will be able to narrow down the potential area of ​​impact as we get closer to impact.

