Iran’s state media suggests military attack on resistance group on foreign soil

An Iranian resistance group has urged European leaders to stop engaging with the current regime, as Tehran threatens military action against its rivals even on foreign soil.

The Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), published a July 27 article calling on the Islamic Republic to “put military action against the MKO headquarters in Albania on the agenda.” , claiming that the action would help preserve “international peace and security.”

Iran refers to the group as “MKO”.

The agency even referred to Article 51 of the UN Charter, which attributes the right to “individual or collective self-defense” to a member state.

Ali Safavi, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Paris-based National Council of the Resistance of Iran, denounced the Fars report and urged Western allies to do more to oppose the current regime.

“The brazen threats by Iran’s ruling theocracy against its main opposition, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) primarily reflect the extent to which the mullahs are horrified by the growing power and influence of the MEK-affiliated resistance units inside Iran. ,” Safavi. said, calling the report “a pathetic attempt to blackmail Western governments into concessions.

“Stability is the only effective policy to confront Tehran’s terrorism and hostility beyond its borders.”

Fars referred to Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK or MOK) as a “terrorist sect” or “terrorist cult,” but the group has developed healthy relations with the United States and other countries over the past two decades.

The US once listed the MEK as a foreign terrorist organization for allegedly killing personnel in Iran during the 1970s, but the State Department changed the groups status after a denial of violence in 2012. Since then, as Secretary of State John Kerry appointed a special representative to help the MEK move from Iraq to Albania, and former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo each met with members of the MEK group in 2022 during a visit to Tirana.

Tehran has gone so far as to sanction 61 US officials this month for their support of the MEK, including attending MEK events and vocal support for the group and its opposition to Supreme Leader Khamenei, Reuters reported.

“The Iranian regime’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs sanctioned 61 former very senior US officials, including Mike Pompeo, John Bolton and General Jim Jones, a host of Americans highly distinguished for their long-standing support for the MEK,” it said. apparently Safavid.

“Of course, the same support you see in the United States is also happening in Europe, where many MPs from different European countries, the European Parliament, the Council of Europe, national parliaments have repeatedly expressed support for a strong policy. with the regime and the need for the West to abandon the policy of appeasement and engage the Iranian people and the Iranian resistance.”

Safavi argued that this more aggressive stance by the current regime shows that leaders in Tehran “fear the influence” the MEK has within Iran itself. The West, he said, must begin to take stronger stances against Iran, including an end to détente.

“Remember that, in 2018, a very senior Iranian diplomat in Vienna transported 500 grams of explosives from Tehran to Vienna on board a commercial plane to deliver it to two of his agents in Luxembourg in an attempt to detonate smell of Iran’s entire Free World. Summit near Paris”. He said the European Union’s response was “just a slap on the hand” that will only encourage Iran to act so “brazenly”.

He also asserted that the JCPOA will not be effective and that the US should abandon its attempt to revive a “hopeless and useless” plan that Iranian officials never stopped “cheating and violating.”

“That deal never stopped Iran from galloping toward nuclear weapons,” Safavi argued. “In fact, the entire time the JCPOA was in place, the mullahs were cheating and violating their obligations.

“If Iran is interested in peaceful energy, peaceful nuclear energy, it doesn’t need to enrich uranium like many other countries. It can be imported from abroad.”