International
Pakistan’s military chief seeks US help to release IMF loan
ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s powerful military chief has reached out to Washington, seeking U.S. help in securing an early release of a crucial $1.7 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund for his country, struggling with a deepening crisis. economic, Pakistani officials said Saturday.
According to several government officials, General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the issue with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, urging Washington to use its influence with the IMF to help Pakistan.
The appeal was a rare outreach from the army chief. Pakistan’s relations with the United States have been troubled in recent years, largely over the issue of neighboring Afghanistan, now run by the Taliban.
Relations remained particularly strained under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April. However, Pakistan’s military, which has directly ruled the country for more than half of its 75-year history, has cooperated closely with the US and has been an official ally in the war on terror against al-Qaeda.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed on Friday that Bajwa and Sherman had spoken.
I understand that the conversation took place, but at this stage I am not directly aware of the content of this discussion, said ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar.
Officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday said the discussion centered on the IMF loan. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Pakistan and the IMF originally signed the aid agreement in 2019. But the release of a $1.7 billion tranche has been suspended since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistani compliance with the terms of the agreements under Khan.
Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and his government reached a tentative deal with the IMF earlier this month to revive the bailout. This agreement was subject to approval by the fund’s board of directors.
Pakistan had hoped for a quick bailout revival, but the IMF has so far failed to release the much-needed tranche, which may have prompted Bajwa’s call to Washington. It remained unclear what US officials could do to speed up the bailout process.
There was no immediate comment from Washington about the call.
Bajwa also spoke by phone with the head of US Central Command in the Middle East, General Michael Kurilla, on Friday, according to a military statement. He quoted Kurilla as saying that he appreciates the role Pakistan plays in regional stability and hopes for further improvements in cooperation with Pakistan.
Pakistan is in desperate need of the IMF loan. Earlier in July, the fund said it would raise the value of the bailout from $6 billion to $7 billion if approved by its executive board, which is usually considered a formality.
Sharif has repeatedly blamed the government of former prime ministers, alleging that Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, had deliberately violated IMF terms in order to remain popular among followers in place.
Analysts say the revival of the IMF bailout will help Pakistan and encourage other international financial institutions to engage with the South Asian country.
Sharif’s government has also been in touch with Washington about reviving the IMF bailout. Since his ouster, Khan has repeatedly claimed that his government was toppled under a US conspiracy, a charge Washington denies.
Since Khan’s ouster, Pakistan’s currency has fallen to an all-time low amid uncertainty over IMF aid. The rupee hit a record low of around 240 against the dollar last weekend. Earlier, the dollar was selling for 225 rupees.
The continuous decline of this Islamic nation’s currency has spread panic in its business community. Rising food prices and inflation have made Sharif’s government, now four months into office, very unpopular.
