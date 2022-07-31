International News

United States

Champion Jackies Warrior makes history

Champion sprinter Jackie’s Warrior (USA) (Maclean’s Music {USA}) made history in stunning fashion in the GI Alfred G. Vanderbilt H. at Saratoga on Saturday, becoming the first horse to win Group 1 races in three consecutive seasons at the famous New York. way. The blisteringly fast 1-5 favorite was withdrawn after leading in the early stages and left 22-1 outside Doc Amster (USA) (Midshipman {USA}) set the pace. Led to the outside of that out-of-the-box rival by Joel Rosario, the US$95,000 (AU$136,000) Keeneland September graduate set off with devastating ease to hit the front with 400m to run.

Well held in the clear at the top of the stretch, Jackie’s Warrior just came home under a hammerlock to dominate by a deceptive 2l. Kneedeeppinsnow (USA) (Flat Out {USA}) ran well to finish the exacta.

Jackie’s Warrior, now five for five at Saratoga, won the G1 Runhappy Hopeful S. at two and a memorable fall over the brilliant Life is good (USA) (Into Mischief {USA}) in last summer’s G1 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial S.

Unbelievably relieved, Hall of Fame winning coach Steve Asmussen said. I became aware that if he wins today, he is the only horse to win a Group 1 three years in a row at Saratoga. Saratoga – the great racehorses that have won here and is the only one to do so. I just can’t say how much I loved it for him and I’m proud of it and Jackies Warrior has done it.

The American Theorem takes grade 1

American Theorem (USA) (Farohu American {USA), a close recent winner of the G2 Triple Bend S. at Santa Anita on May 29, punched his ticket to the G1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint with an upset victory in the ‘ Win and You are at GI Bing Crosby S. in Del Mar.

Away at 7-1 as he looks to give trainer George Papaprodromou a first Grade 1 victory, the runner-up in the 2019 GI American Pharoah S. held off the early leaders inside his field from his outside tie in sixth . He moved up as he rounded the far turn five wide, hit the front at the top of the stretch and was never seriously threatened.

American Theorem is the youngest of his sire’s six Grade 1 winners, joining the top-tier group of As Time Goes By, Harvey’s Lil Goil, Van Gogh (in France), Above the Curve (in France) and Cafe Pharoah (in Japan). ).

Into Mischief hen “Rising Star” latest for popular links

Newgate (USA) (Into Mischief {USA}) ran advanced billing and overwhelming odds 1-2 Saturday at Del Mar to become the latest ‘TDN Rising Star’ to represent the powerful conglomerate nicknamed The Avengers and an incredible 32 from the super i Spendthrift Farm sir In wrongdoing (USA).

Purchased during the opening session of last year’s Keeneland September sale for US$850,000 (US$1.2 million) and apparently named after Newgate Farm, the beautiful bay was passed by Hall of Famer John Velazquez and found only his friend. Hard to understand (USA) (Hard Spun {USA}) faster in the early stages.

Avengers and Baffert were also responsible for the 2020 Horse of the Year Authentic (USA), also by Into Mischief. Newgate was one of five (and by far the most expensive) Into Mischiefs bought by the band in last year’s September sale.

Ireland

Orby’s catalog contains 11 year olds from Galileo

Goffs Orby Sale catalogue, offering 11 year olds to last Galileo (Ire), is now online. Set for Kildare Paddocks on September 27-28, the Sale will send 511 yearlings through the ring over two days.

All yearlings on offer will qualify for Europe’s richest 1400m juvenile race, the Goffs Million, at the Curragh in September 2023. Orby graduates have captured a number of stakes this season including Have a prosperous journey (Ire) (Zoffany {Ire}), runner-up in the G1 1000 Guineas before taking the G1 Falmouth S.

A pair of alums also won at Royal Ascot – Eldar Eldarov (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}) and broom (Ire) (Australia {GB}), in G2 Queens Vase and G2 Hardwicke S., respectively. Within the state, Shining twilight (Ire) (National Defense {GB}) struck in G2 Breeders Cup Sprint for Juvenile Turf; while G2 July S. went to Persian force (Ire) (Mehmas {Ire}) and Church of the Ladies (GB) (Churchill {Ire}) scored in the G2 Sapphire S. last week.

Orby boasts yearlings from some of the best sires in Europe, among them Dubavi (Ire), Frankel (UK), Sea The Stars (Ire), Dark Angel (Ire), Lope de Vega (Ire), Churchill (Ire), Nathanael (Ire), Kingman (UK), Siyouni (Fr), Zoffany (Ire), The dream of the oasis (UK), No No Never (USA), Star banner, Camelot (UK), Invincible spirit (Ire), Night Of Thunder (Ire), Mehmas (Ire) and Australia (GB).

Some of the highlights in the catalog from Galileo are: A daughter of G1 Frizette S. heroine Nickname (USA) (Scat Daddy {USA}) as Lot 111 by Baroda Stud; and The Castlebridge Consignment offers a son of the G1 Australian 1000 Guineas heroine A friend (Fixed Rock) (Lot 332).

United Kingdom

Sea La Rosa on top at Lillie Langtry

Endurance was the key requirement in Saturdays G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry S. on the final day of the Goodwood and Sunderland Holdings Qatar Festival be the rose (Ire) (Sea The Stars {Ire}) came with a perfectly judged ride by Tom Marquand.

Settled third at the start a couple of lengths from the sole leader Urban artist (GB) (Cityscape {GB}), the 9-4 second favorite trained by William Haggas, who was last seen finishing runner-up in the G2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on July 2, enjoyed a delightful trip and was ahead passing a long distance (200m) pole en route to a 1l verdict over that enterprising rival, the 13-8 favorite Emily Dickinson (Ire) (Dubawi {Ire}) a neck away in third being further detached for the most part.

It was a strange race today, but she was tough and seemed to hold up well, Maureen Haggas said. Once it hits the front, it stops so you have to get it there on the line.

Desert Crown is unlikely to run again this season

Crown of the Desert (GB) (Nathaniel {Ire}) is doubtful to run again this season, but the excellent G1 Epsom Derby winner’s connections are committed to keeping him in training next year.

Sir Michael Stoute’s sixth Derby winner has not raced since his Epsom triumph and Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Saeed Suhail, broke the news on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast that the colt was unlikely to reappear in 2022.

The tough thing is, would he (Stoute) have time to prepare him (for the majors in the fall), and that’s probably doubtful, Raymond said. Asked if he was sure Desert Crown would be back next year, Raymond added, One hundred percent yes, he will definitely be back next year. I don’t know what the schedule is, but I know Saeed would like to take him to Dubai for the (G1) Sheema Classic, but that’s entirely up to him and Sir Michael.

The problem with the Sheema Classic is that it’s a great race and you get a lot of plaudits for winning it there, but you lose so many races early in the season because you have to give them a good break afterwards.

Saeed is looking towards Dubai with him and we are very confident that he will get there.

Japan

She will reign royal successor

First production of the powerful Australian mare, winner of the G1 Golden Slipper She will reign (Manhattan Rain), showed no mistake in winning on debut at Niigata Racecourse in an 1,800m race for debutant 2-year-olds on Sunday.

Damage Tornado (Jpn) (Hearts Cry {Jpn}) is in the stable of Mitsumasa Nakauchi and was the subject of much attention when he fetched a massive 165 million (AU$1.77 million) as a yearling in the 2021 JRHA Select Sale.

This compares remarkably with the $20,000 Darby Racing paid for his dam in the 2017 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.

Danon Tornado is followed by a yearling filly from The Satono Diamond (Jpn), which is also under the care of the Northern Farm group.