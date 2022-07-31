International
Ukraine’s Mykolaiv was hit by heavy Russian attacks
Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv said on Sunday that widespread Russian shelling overnight had left at least one person dead as Moscow continues to hit the major front lines. Earlier, Russia invited United Nations and Red Cross experts to investigate the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
21:26: Residents of Mykolaiv, Ukraine demonstrate great resilience after Russian attacks
FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports from Mykolaiv, where municipal workers and volunteers have been cleaning up the rubble caused by recent Russian shelling. Meanwhile, downtown, people gather in a bomb shelter for a film festival.
18:10: Red Cross condemns attacks on Ukrainian prisoners, has not yet received access to the country
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet received permission to visit the site of Friday’s attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, it said on Sunday, condemning the incident at the Olenivka facility in eastern Ukraine.
“Families need urgent news and answers about what happened to their loved ones. The parties should do everything in their power, including impartial investigations, to help establish the facts behind the attack and clarify this case. However, it is not the role or mandate of the ICRC to conduct public investigations into alleged war crimes,” it said in a statement.
Russia invited UN and Red Cross experts on Sunday to investigate the deaths of dozens of prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists.
Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over the rocket attack or explosion early Friday that appears to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners in the front-line town of Olenivka.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released a list of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed and 73 wounded in what it said was a Ukrainian military attack with a US-made high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS).
Ukraine’s armed forces have denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery attacked the prison to cover up mistreatment there.
1:38 p.m.: ‘Anger’ among Ukrainian officials over civilians staying in Donbas
“The Ukrainian government has long been asking people in the Donbass region to evacuate, urging them to do so on a voluntary basis,” FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg reported. “I have spoken to officials when I traveled around Donbas, who have expressed outrage that so many people are still there despite the dangers, hampering the work of Ukraine’s armed forces to some extent. Now the country is heading for mandatory evacuation.”
10:50: Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine is hit by the ‘strongest’ Russian attacks
Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv said on Sunday that widespread Russian shelling overnight had left at least one person dead as Moscow continues to hit the major front lines.
“Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling today. Perhaps the strongest so far,” the city’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram.
“Powerful explosions were heard after one in the morning and around five in the morning.”
The governor of the region, where Ukrainian forces are seeking to launch a major counteroffensive, said that according to preliminary information one person had been killed and two wounded in the attacks.
10:40: Ukraine denies having carried out a drone attack on the Russian fleet
Ukraine on Sunday denied carrying out a drone attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea that Russian officials said injured six personnel.
Sergiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa coastal military region, dismissed claims that Ukraine was behind the attack as “pure provocation”.
“Our liberation of Crimea from the invaders will be carried out in a different and much more effective way,” he wrote on Telegram.
10:19: Putin says the Russian Navy will soon receive new hypersonic missiles
President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Navy will receive Zircon hypersonic missiles within the next few months and that their deployment area will depend on Russian interests.
10:12: Zelensky says the harvest could be cut in half by the war
Ukraine’s president said Sunday that the country’s harvest could be half this year’s usual amount because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian harvest this year is at risk of being half as much,” suggesting half the usual amount, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.
“Our main goal is to prevent the global food crisis caused by the Russian occupation. Still the grains find a way to be delivered alternatively,” he added.
7:31 am: Five injured in drone attack on Russian fleet in Crimean port, governor says
A drone attack on the Russian fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Sunday injured five people, the governor of the Russian-annexed city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.
“This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to disrupt the Russian Fleet Day” celebrated in Russia on Sunday, he said on Telegram, adding that five people, including army staff, were injured.
6:50am: Russia invites UN and Red Cross experts to investigate deaths in Ukrainian prisons
Russia invited experts from the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the deaths “in the interest of conducting an objective investigation”, the defense ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry had published a list of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed and 73 wounded in what it said was a Ukrainian military attack with a US-made High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS).
Ukraine’s armed forces denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery had targeted the prison to cover up mistreatment there. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russia had committed a war crime and called for international punishment. Reuters reporters confirmed some of the deaths in the prison but could not immediately verify the different versions of events.
The UN had said it was ready to send experts to investigate if consent had been obtained from both sides. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was seeking access and had offered to help evacuate the injured.
06:33: Zelensky demands the evacuation of Donetsk
Ukraine’s president called on civilians on Saturday to evacuate the frontline region of Donetsk, the scene of heavy clashes with the Russian army.
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his daily address that thousands of people, including children, were still in the region’s battle zones, with six civilians killed and 15 wounded on Friday, according to the Donetsk governor.
“There is already a government decision on the mandatory evacuation from Donetsk,” Zelensky said, repeating the authorities’ calls to leave the besieged region in recent weeks.
(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220731-live-russia-invites-un-red-cross-experts-to-investigate-ukraine-jail-deaths
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- International non-profit helping cover vet bills for Jacksonville K-9 shot in the line of duty July 31, 2022
- Why Bollywood Lost to Southern Movies July 31, 2022
- Neighbors want changes to project that would expand international cargo operations at Anchorage Airport July 31, 2022
- Pakistan back on course for political crisis July 31, 2022
- I need to improve my productivity and focus July 31, 2022