Ukraine’s Mykolaiv was hit by heavy Russian attacks

Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

21:26: Residents of Mykolaiv, Ukraine demonstrate great resilience after Russian attacks

FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports from Mykolaiv, where municipal workers and volunteers have been cleaning up the rubble caused by recent Russian shelling. Meanwhile, downtown, people gather in a bomb shelter for a film festival.









18:10: Red Cross condemns attacks on Ukrainian prisoners, has not yet received access to the country

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet received permission to visit the site of Friday’s attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, it said on Sunday, condemning the incident at the Olenivka facility in eastern Ukraine.

“Families need urgent news and answers about what happened to their loved ones. The parties should do everything in their power, including impartial investigations, to help establish the facts behind the attack and clarify this case. However, it is not the role or mandate of the ICRC to conduct public investigations into alleged war crimes,” it said in a statement.

Russia invited UN and Red Cross experts on Sunday to investigate the deaths of dozens of prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists.

Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over the rocket attack or explosion early Friday that appears to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners in the front-line town of Olenivka.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released a list of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed and 73 wounded in what it said was a Ukrainian military attack with a US-made high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS).

Ukraine’s armed forces have denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery attacked the prison to cover up mistreatment there.

1:38 p.m.: ‘Anger’ among Ukrainian officials over civilians staying in Donbas

“The Ukrainian government has long been asking people in the Donbass region to evacuate, urging them to do so on a voluntary basis,” FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg reported. “I have spoken to officials when I traveled around Donbas, who have expressed outrage that so many people are still there despite the dangers, hampering the work of Ukraine’s armed forces to some extent. Now the country is heading for mandatory evacuation.”









10:50: Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine is hit by the ‘strongest’ Russian attacks

Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv said on Sunday that widespread Russian shelling overnight had left at least one person dead as Moscow continues to hit the major front lines.

“Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling today. Perhaps the strongest so far,” the city’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram.

“Powerful explosions were heard after one in the morning and around five in the morning.”

The governor of the region, where Ukrainian forces are seeking to launch a major counteroffensive, said that according to preliminary information one person had been killed and two wounded in the attacks.

10:40: Ukraine denies having carried out a drone attack on the Russian fleet

Ukraine on Sunday denied carrying out a drone attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea that Russian officials said injured six personnel.

Sergiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa coastal military region, dismissed claims that Ukraine was behind the attack as “pure provocation”.

“Our liberation of Crimea from the invaders will be carried out in a different and much more effective way,” he wrote on Telegram.

10:19: Putin says the Russian Navy will soon receive new hypersonic missiles

President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Navy will receive Zircon hypersonic missiles within the next few months and that their deployment area will depend on Russian interests.

10:12: Zelensky says the harvest could be cut in half by the war

Ukraine’s president said Sunday that the country’s harvest could be half this year’s usual amount because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian harvest this year is at risk of being half as much,” suggesting half the usual amount, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.

“Our main goal is to prevent the global food crisis caused by the Russian occupation. Still the grains find a way to be delivered alternatively,” he added.

7:31 am: Five injured in drone attack on Russian fleet in Crimean port, governor says

A drone attack on the Russian fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Sunday injured five people, the governor of the Russian-annexed city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

“This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to disrupt the Russian Fleet Day” celebrated in Russia on Sunday, he said on Telegram, adding that five people, including army staff, were injured.

6:50am: Russia invites UN and Red Cross experts to investigate deaths in Ukrainian prisons

Russia invited experts from the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the deaths “in the interest of conducting an objective investigation”, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry had published a list of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed and 73 wounded in what it said was a Ukrainian military attack with a US-made High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS).

Ukraine’s armed forces denied responsibility, saying Russian artillery had targeted the prison to cover up mistreatment there. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russia had committed a war crime and called for international punishment. Reuters reporters confirmed some of the deaths in the prison but could not immediately verify the different versions of events.

The UN had said it was ready to send experts to investigate if consent had been obtained from both sides. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was seeking access and had offered to help evacuate the injured.

06:33: Zelensky demands the evacuation of Donetsk

Ukraine’s president called on civilians on Saturday to evacuate the frontline region of Donetsk, the scene of heavy clashes with the Russian army.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his daily address that thousands of people, including children, were still in the region’s battle zones, with six civilians killed and 15 wounded on Friday, according to the Donetsk governor.

“There is already a government decision on the mandatory evacuation from Donetsk,” Zelensky said, repeating the authorities’ calls to leave the besieged region in recent weeks.

