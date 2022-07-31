Sadr’s followers vow open protest in ParliamentExBulletin



change the subtitles Anmar Khalil/AP

Anmar Khalil/AP

BAGHDAD With mattresses spread out, food trucked in and protesters playing lawmakers, hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric camped out inside Iraq’s parliament on Sunday after tearing down security walls around the building and storming a day earlier.

The protesters, followers of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, vowed to hold an open protest to disrupt the efforts of their rivals from Iran-backed political groups to form the country’s next government. Their demands are high: early elections, constitutional changes and the overthrow of al-Sadr’s opponents.

The developments have catapulted Iraqi politics into center stage, plunging the country deeper into political crisis as a power struggle between the two main Shiite groups plays out.

Al-Sadr has not visited the scene but has been urging his loyalists, tweeting on Sunday that the protest was “a great opportunity to fundamentally challenge the political system, the constitution and the elections”. He called on all Iraqis to join the “revolution,” an indication that the landing is likely to become a protracted event.

On Sunday, the protest looked more like a joyous celebration than a political protest as al-Sadr’s followers danced, prayed and chanted slogans inside parliament in praise of their leader. In between, they dozed off on the mattresses that lined the grand halls.



change the subtitles Anmar Khalil/AP

Anmar Khalil/AP

It was a starkly different scene from Saturday, when protesters used ropes and chains to pull down concrete walls around Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, then flooded the assembly building. It was the second such violation last week, but this time they did not disperse peacefully.

Iraqi security forces initially fired tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to push back the demonstrators. The Ministry of Health said that around 125 people were injured by the violence, 100 protesters and 25 members of the security forces. Within a few hours, the police withdrew, leaving the parliament to the protesters.

The takeover of parliament showed al-Sadr was using his large following as a pressure tactic against his rivals in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iranian-backed Shiite parties led by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki. , as his party was unable. to form a government despite winning the largest number of seats in the federal elections held last October.

Neither side appears ready to concede, and al-Sadr appears intent on derailing government-formation efforts by Iranian-backed groups.

But there were red lines, the road to the nearby judicial council building was closed, with a heavy security presence around it. Breaching the building would amount to a coup, and al-Sadr had ordered his followers to leave it.

The protesters appeared prepared for a long protest, or at least a prolonged protest.

Tuk-tuks, a mainstay of transportation in the impoverished Baghdad suburb of Sadr City, where the cleric has a large following, shuttled demonstrators to and from parliament for a fee of 1,000 Iraqi dinars, or 60 cents.

Coolers were placed and water bottles were passed around. A child distributed sweets while teenagers sold juice from sachets. A few women, a minority in the male-dominated demonstration, swept the floors.

Outside, waste from food parcels and other rubbish littered the road leading to the parliament gate as trucks brought giant kettles of rice and steamed beans to feed the protesters. Nearby signs read: “Revolution Restaurant”

Portraits of Al-Sadr hung everywhere. Many protesters smoked, throwing cigarette butts on the floor, and cigarette smoke filled the assembly.

A young man, Samir Aziz Abbas sold popcorn. “I’m here to make a living,” he said, wiping sweat from his brow.

One protester, Haidar Jameel, took the place of parliament speaker Mohammed Halbousi among the most powerful political figures in Iraq and from him, watched his rowdy demonstrators. After al-Sadr’s followers took over parliament, Halbousi had suspended future sessions until further notice.

“We will not back down until our demands are met,” Jameel said.

Al-Sadr’s base of support consists mainly of poor Iraqis living in the slums of Baghdad, attracted by anti-corruption appeals. But al-Sadr is also an established figure, with many civil servants appointed by his party throughout the state apparatus.

By choosing to stage his protest ahead of the Shiite Islamic holy day of Ashura, al-Sadr capitalized on a moment when religious fervor is high, with protesters performing religious rituals inside parliament. At noon, an imam led a prayer in the central lobby.

Ashura commemorates the killing of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein. Iraqis usually march by the thousands to commemorate the day in the holy city of Karbala, and emotions run high in the days leading up to it.

According to Shia religious belief, one way to show love to Imam Hussain is to stand up against oppression.

Al-Sadr’s messages to his followers are peppered with references to the pilgrimage, said Marsin Alshamary, a postdoctoral fellow at the Brookings Institution.

For the protesters, most of them young men, the protest offers a chance to get closer to the seat of power in a system that has long neglected them. Previously, they would not have been able to enter the fortified area without permission.

When Meethak Muhi took his turn to sit in the Deputy Speaker’s chair, he was tied to the chair with a scarf.

“Parliament, it’s over,” he shouted.