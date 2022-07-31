Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

Spectators watch as a Long March-5B Y3 rocket carrying the laboratory module of China’s Wentian space station blasts off from the Wenchang spacecraft launch site on July 24, 2022 in China. China on Sunday launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbital space station.

A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean, but NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where the debris might fall.

The US Space Command said the Long March 5 Brocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred to questions about “technical aspects of the re-entry, such as the likely location of the impact of the dispersal waste” in China.

“All spaceflight countries should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow for reliable predictions of the potential risk of debris impact,” the administrator said. of NASA Bill Nelson. “Doing so is essential to the responsible use of space and to ensuring the safety of people here on Earth.”

Social media users in Malaysia posted a video of what appeared to be missile debris.

Aerospace Corp, a nonprofit government-funded research center near Los Angeles, said it was unwise to allow the entire rocket’s main stage, which weighs 22.5 tons (about 48,500 lb), to return to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry.

Earlier this week, analysts said the missile’s body would disintegrate as it plunged into the atmosphere, but it is large enough that multiple pieces would likely survive a fiery reentry in raining debris over an area about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) long with about 70 km. (44 miles) wide.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. China said earlier this week it would closely track the debris, but said it posed little risk to anyone on the ground.

The Long March 5B blasted off on July 24 to deliver a laboratory module to China’s new space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China’s most powerful rocket since its first launch in 2020.

Fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B landed in Ivory Coast in 2020, damaging several buildings in that West African nation, although no injuries were reported.

In contrast, he said, the United States and most other space-faring nations generally go to the added expense of designing their rockets to avoid large, uncontrolled re-entries, a necessity seen mostly since large parts of NASA’s Skylab space station fell from orbit. in 1979 and landed in Australia.

Last year, NASA and others accused China of being vague after the Beijing government remained silent on the estimated debris trajectory or re-entry window of its final Long March rocket flight in May 2021.

Debris from that flight ended up landing harmlessly in the Indian Ocean.