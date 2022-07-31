International
Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
Spectators watch as a Long March-5B Y3 rocket carrying the laboratory module of China’s Wentian space station blasts off from the Wenchang spacecraft launch site on July 24, 2022 in China. China on Sunday launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbital space station.
Luo Yunfei | China News Service | Getty Images
A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean, but NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where the debris might fall.
The US Space Command said the Long March 5 Brocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred to questions about “technical aspects of the re-entry, such as the likely location of the impact of the dispersal waste” in China.
“All spaceflight countries should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow for reliable predictions of the potential risk of debris impact,” the administrator said. of NASA Bill Nelson. “Doing so is essential to the responsible use of space and to ensuring the safety of people here on Earth.”
Social media users in Malaysia posted a video of what appeared to be missile debris.
Aerospace Corp, a nonprofit government-funded research center near Los Angeles, said it was unwise to allow the entire rocket’s main stage, which weighs 22.5 tons (about 48,500 lb), to return to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry.
Earlier this week, analysts said the missile’s body would disintegrate as it plunged into the atmosphere, but it is large enough that multiple pieces would likely survive a fiery reentry in raining debris over an area about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) long with about 70 km. (44 miles) wide.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. China said earlier this week it would closely track the debris, but said it posed little risk to anyone on the ground.
The Long March 5B blasted off on July 24 to deliver a laboratory module to China’s new space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China’s most powerful rocket since its first launch in 2020.
Fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B landed in Ivory Coast in 2020, damaging several buildings in that West African nation, although no injuries were reported.
In contrast, he said, the United States and most other space-faring nations generally go to the added expense of designing their rockets to avoid large, uncontrolled re-entries, a necessity seen mostly since large parts of NASA’s Skylab space station fell from orbit. in 1979 and landed in Australia.
Last year, NASA and others accused China of being vague after the Beijing government remained silent on the estimated debris trajectory or re-entry window of its final Long March rocket flight in May 2021.
Debris from that flight ended up landing harmlessly in the Indian Ocean.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/31/chinese-rocket-falls-to-earth-nasa-says-beijing-did-not-share-information.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowis Travel to East Asia for Pineapples and Railways – Academia July 31, 2022
- Imran Khan urges PTI lawmakers to prepare for new elections – Pakistan July 31, 2022
- Photos: Meet tennis legend Andre Agassi .’s ex-wife July 31, 2022
- Gabrielle Union Snaps to Beyonce in Fancy Dress with Dwayne Wade – Footwear News July 31, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez Performs at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala – Hollywood Life July 31, 2022