The workshop helps the food security response in the Western Balkans





A workshop has supported Western Balkan countries to better respond to food security emergencies. Among the challenges highlighted were increasing cooperation between different food safety agencies, ensuring cross-border information sharing and enabling joint investigation and response to food safety emergencies. Such events include food-borne outbreaks, food fraud and adulteration, chemical contamination and other non-compliance with regulations. The face-to-face workshop in November 2021 in Durrës, Albania involved 25 participants from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Kosovo. Officials from each country talked about their food safety system, identified challenges and gaps, and listed recommendations for improvements. This was followed by presentations from the WHO Regional Office for Europe, the International Network of Food Safety Authorities (INFOSAN), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the German Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) and the Directorate General of the European Commission for Health. and Food Safety (DG Sante). The focus was on risk analysis, which provides national authorities with an approach to evidence-based decision-making. It consists of three parts: risk assessment; risk management; and risk communication. Risk analysis is used to assess food safety risks to human health, to identify and implement measures to control them, and to communicate about the risks and the measures applied. Country specific focus

In Western Balkan countries, there is a need to improve the procedures used to investigate and respond to food safety incidents and emergencies. During such events there are often time constraints, lack of data and knowledge gaps, according to workshop report. Some countries lack risk-based tools, standard operating procedures and guidelines, procedures and guidelines to effectively respond to foodborne illness and to communicate and share information. Regarding actions to strengthen food security, Montenegrin officials said there was a need to develop an operational plan to respond to events and conduct simulation exercises to test it. Strengthening capacities for risk assessment and introducing the One Health approach were the main topics for North Macedonia. The focus in Bosnia and Herzegovina was on improving the management of food safety incidents through training and simulation exercises and capacity for joint investigation and response to outbreaks. Another area was the establishment of a monitoring program for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Albanian officials emphasized the need for an assessment of the legal framework and the preparation of a national response plan for food security. Other areas were the creation of a food security network in Serbia and the development of the legal framework and emergency response plan in Kosovo. Meeting attendees agreed on the need for a sub-regional page on the INFOSAN community website for emergency contacts and focal points from the Western Balkans to promote communication and information sharing among nations in the region. Another area was the possibility of giving Western Balkan countries access to the Rapid Alert System for Food and Nutrition (RASFF) platform to receive information on food security events. (To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, Click here.)

