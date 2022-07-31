Neighbors want changes to project that would expand international cargo operations at Anchorage Airport

A Boeing 747 on takeoff passes over Linda Swiss, who lives near NorthLink Aviation’s proposed South Airplane Park Cargo upgrade project at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. “We’re not NIMBYs. We have a genuine concern about impacts on drinking water,” she said. Photographed at her home off Raspberry Road on July 25. (Bill Roth/DNA)

Nearby residents are increasingly concerned as a private developer pursues construction of a major new facility that could expand cargo operations at the now world-class Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. the fourth busiest per load.

NorthLink Aviation Do you like to create 15 parking and refueling bays for jumbo jets, called hardstands, atop what is now mostly wooded land at the south end of the airport. Plans also call for a 90,000-square-foot warehouse where international freight carriers can stockpile and exchange products, expanding distribution options in the Lower 48 and beyond, said Sean Dolan, NorthLinks chief executive officer. It will cost at least $125 million.

Our project will create opportunities to significantly increase airport cargo operations, Dolan said.

But people living south of the project site, along Raspberry Road near Kincaid Park, are fighting to change the plans.

Many homeowners use well water and are particularly concerned about contamination from the perennial chemicals known as PFAS, said Linda Swiss, who lives in the Tanaina Hills neighborhood.

The chemicals, linked to serious health problems including cancer, have been found at other sites near the 120-acre property where the project would be built, Swiss said. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has also raised concerns about nearby chemicals and is taking steps to better understand groundwater flow in the area.

Residents, no stranger to the noise of planes flying overhead, also worry about more noise, as well as potential fuel spills, air pollution and lights, Swiss said.

It will certainly affect our quality of life, said Swiss. People say, You knew you were next to an airport, but we never thought they would develop this side of the airport.

The company says it can mitigate the impacts

Dolan said the company has met several times with residents, who have formed a subcommittee under the Sand Lake Community Council to influence the project.

NorthLink has a 55-year lease for the airport land that was signed last year. Some money for the project is under Alaska Investment Program, part of the $79 billion Alaska Permanent Fund. Dolan declined to say how much.

A Boeing 747 departs south from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on July 25. The land visible from Raspberry Road, in the foreground, is near the proposed site of NorthLink Aviation’s Cargos South Airpark upgrade project. (Bill Roth/DNA)

Dolan said NorthLink will operate in an environmentally safe manner.

My objective is that I really want this to be as invisible as possible, he said. This is one thing we can do to be a good neighbor in the long run.

The project will create a 700-foot, wooded buffer north of Raspberry Road, as requested by residents, he said. NorthLink plans to build Alaska’s first system to capture and reuse aircraft de-icing fluid. Multiple mechanisms will be in place to prevent any spilled fuel from leaving the site, he said.

He said a 25-metre high strip of land, filled with tall vegetation, will be built to reduce noise from the operation. Lighting will be carefully placed. An explosive fence will redirect the engine exhaust.

The neighborhood also has asked NorthLink to help pay to expand the city’s water service. The company is exploring securing funding for the idea, Dolan said.

We are trying to respect the impact on the community and we are trying to address their concerns as much as possible, he said.

Peter Heninger, a retired resident of the Tanaina Hills area, said he was also concerned about contamination of his well water. He said that potential PFAS contamination, as well as other aspects such as the economic justification of the projects, should be better studied.

If that’s going to happen, they need to put the time and resources into doing it right, and not in a rush, he said.

Matt Sanders, who lives in the area, said he believes strong winds will carry the freezing liquid to Kincaid Park and Little Campbell Lake, a recreation area where a conservation group has reported. revealing PFAS. Noise pollution is among his other concerns.

It’s the wrong location, Sanders said of the project.

Dolan said the project signed a lease with the airport, after a public comment period, and cannot be moved. He said the deicing liquid would not reach the shore even on the windiest of days, let alone the forested area of ​​the barrier.

State environmental regulators raise concerns

Nearby residents are not the only ones who see the project.

As part of the permitting process, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has raised concerns in a letter to the developer about groundwater flow and nearby contaminated sites.

The agency does not have enough information to understand the projects’ potential impacts on groundwater, the letter said.

The DEC is launching a robust study to learn more, in part to ensure the water wells will be safe, said Bill O’Connell, a environmental program manager in the states’ contaminated sites program.

This study could start in September and hopefully it will be completed soon, he said.

The characterization of our site should inform that situation for the benefit of all, OConnell said.

The agency is particularly concerned about PFAS contamination in a first fire training area just west of the project site, where firefighting foam, which often contains PFAS compounds, was used, O’Connell said.

Also, PFAS levels have been above regulatory standards detected on the ground at Kulis Air National Guard Base to the east, where a planned extension of the runway would connect to the NorthLink project, the letter said.

That area is half a mile from the project site, Dolan said, with NorthLink. The state will handle that stretch of runway, which will provide access for planes arriving at the NorthLink site, he said.

Craig Campbell, the airports interim manager, said the airport wants to make sure no residential wells are contaminated.

A water well at the home of Linda Swiss off Raspberry Road on July 25. (Bill Roth/DNA)

He said that the airport has hired a contractor to work with the residents and test the water in the wells.

We want to have a solid baseline of what’s in the wells now, Campbell said. The last thing we want to do is promote PFAS and impact the groundwater. If it seems that this will happen, the marriage should make one rehabilitation study.

The well sampling and DEC’s upcoming study could help determine what work, if any, may need to be done to protect the drinking water, Campbell said.

International cargo demand is expected to continue to grow at the airport, where all existing stands, aircraft parking and fuel stations are sometimes busy, Campbell said.

Multiple cargo expansion projects are moving forward at the airport, including UPS and FedEx.

National Air Cargo is also expanding its operations in Alaska, Campbell said. The company has signed an agreement with NorthLink Aviation to use its strong stands.

NorthLink is working on deals with other carriers, Dolan said.

Demand for air cargo will continue to grow, he said.

People want reliable things and they want them fast, Dolan said. Whether it’s your iPhone, yoga pants, or car parts, air cargo is important to make it happen.