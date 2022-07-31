Voyager International Airlines: Ghana’s new airline





Voyager International Airlines, a new start-up, has promised the people of Ghana that it will offer a charter flight from Accra to London. The service will offer a more flexible regular service between the two cities. The route is scheduled to depart on August 14, 2022. A regular charter flight Voyager Airlines recently announced that it will soon offer a charter flight between the city of Accra, Ghana and London, United Kingdom. The announcement came in the form of a large gathering of public officials. Voyager International Airlines CEO Thomas Coleman made the announcement personally. He said that the route is set to start on August 14 this year. SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAY Voyager will offer direct charter service between London and Accra. Photo: Getty Images In the statement, Coleman shared that a charter service will offer greater flexibility and convenience for passengers. The route is scheduled to run weekly between the two cities. Coleman stated that the charter operation allows Voyager to better meet market demand and adapt more quickly to any changes. He said, “Charter allows us to take advantage of market demand for travel. We are offering customers direct and non-stop charter to their destinations at competitive market rates. Our goal is to give charter customers a unique travel experience while saving their time.” “A charter has flexibility and has the ability to adapt to changes in approved schedules. We offer a unique cuisine on our flight and this includes jollof and banku. “For now, we are offering a weekly service to Accra London Accra starting August 14.” Perfect timing Ghana Tourism Development CEO, Kwadwo Odame Antwi, said Ghana is currently looking to attract two million tourists annually. Antwi stated that the Voyagers will play a key role in achieving this goal. With the help of this new charter airline, political officials foresee the growth of Ghana’s tourism industry. Following Coleman’s announcement, Antwi addressed future economic growth. Antwi said, “With tourists coming through our airports it is important that we position ourselves and be ready. Tourism contributes 4 billion dollars to the country’s GDP in two years. We hope to achieve this with two million people visiting the country each year, so it couldn’t have come at a better time. As people travel, they want to travel in style and comfort. While coming to Ghana, travel via Voyager International Airlines. A short story The story of Voyager is short, the new start-up will start this way on August 24. Unlike most airlines, it will not offer regularly scheduled services. This will be a charter service, meaning it will operate on an on-demand schedule. Voyager is a new start-up charter company. Photo: Getty Images This will allow for a more flexible flight schedule and allow passengers to overcome much of the monotony associated with airline travel. This will help passengers save time and money. New start-up air carrier Voyager Airlines will soon offer an on-demand flight between London and Accra. The service will offer more flexible flight schedules and reduced waiting times for passengers. The new carrier will provide Ghana’s tourism industry with the support it needs to reach its goal of two million visitors a year.

What do you think about this new service? Tell us in the comments below. Source: Ghana Web

