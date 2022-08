MLBPA Rejects MLB’s International Draft Proposal; The qualifying offer system remains | News, results, highlights, stats and rumours

Alex Trautwig/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images The Major League Baseball Players Associated rejected MLB’s latest proposal to hold an international draft. “The players made it clear from the outset that any international draft must significantly improve the status quo for those players and not unfairly discriminate between those players and domestic players,” the union said on Monday. “For this purpose, the Players’ Association made a series of proposals aimed at protecting and advancing the rights of international amateurs.” ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez shared MLB’s response: In March, MLB and the players’ union agreed to begin working towards a resolution for a draft to replace system for signing international perspectives. Monday was the deadline. According to MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince, MLB’s final offering included a 20-round draft with bonus slots assigned to each pick to mirror the amateur draft. Unlike the amateur draft, however, teams will not be able to go over their own amounts to sign players. In addition to seeking a $260 million bonus pool, far higher than MLB’s proposed $191 million, the MLBPA pushed for flexibility with the money, according to the Associated Press’ Ronald Bloom. Athletics Maria Torres and Ken Rosenthal reported in January that the current structure for international prospects is not working: “Clubs are reaching verbal agreements with players in their early teens with alarming frequency. And longtime player agent Ulises Cabrera and others say corruption in the system, including a scheme in which some coaches pay MLB team scouts under the table, it’s more widespread. and widespread than in the past.” There is a perception that MLB has allowed this to happen so that an international draft is the only solution. “They want it broken, so teams will say it’s broken and they want to change,” an anonymous club official said of Torres and Rosenthal. “It’s like an NHL fight. They just let it go.” ESPN’s Marly Rivera filed a similar report in March: “The Dominican System [Republic] he’s not ready to have a draft next year,” Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz told ESPN. Jeff Passan in March. “Dominican is not the U.S. You can’t snap a finger and everything lines up to do the right thing. We have a new president who is trying to improve things. We have to do it slowly.” It’s not hard to see why the MLBPA would vote against an international draft on principle. Drafts can suppress players’ salaries and limit where they can play. But by rejecting MLB’s proposal, the union is left to find solutions to address structural issues with youth baseball overseas.

