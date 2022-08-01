England win Women’s Euro 2022, but the tournament’s biggest winner is the sport itself

LONDON — The full-time whistle for England’s 2-1 win in the Euro 2022 women’s Euro 2022 final against Germany was still blowing on Sunday when “The Three Lions” – otherwise known as “Football is Coming Home” – kicked off blared from Wembley Stadium’s sound system. The song has been something of a curse for English football since it was released in the opening stages of Euro ’96, but finally, after so many heartbreaking close defeats for the men and women of the country, England have a winning team to celebrate in Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses.

Captain Leah Williamson, tournament Golden Boot winner Beth Mead and other star performers — including Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo — have taken the women’s game to a whole new level and their success with performances theirs over the past month will ensure an uncapped future in England.

For the men, the wait to add to their only World Cup win in 1966 continues – Gareth Southgate’s side can do so at Qatar 2022 later this year – but the women have ended their long years of injury. Two lost World Cup semi-finals, in 2015 and 2019, and defeats in the finals of the 1984 and 2009 European Championships, had been the story of England Women’s woes at major tournaments, but goals from substitutes Toone and Kelly, in either side of Lina Magull’s 79- minute equalizer for Germany sealed this team’s place in English football history.

The collective success of the team is one thing and its importance cannot be overstated for such a powerful but traditionally underperforming country as England. However, the Lionesses have done more than just end the country’s long wait for glory. They haven’t just brought football home; they have enabled the game to rediscover its soul, on and off the pitch.

It’s perhaps unfair to draw too many comparisons between the men’s and women’s games, but with both reaching a Wembley Euro final in 12 months’ time, it’s inevitable that the two will be measured against each other. A year ago, the men’s final was marred by shameful scenes of fan violence outside the stadium, with ticketless fans rushing the turnstiles and physically intimidating children into illegally entering the ground. An inquest has since confirmed excessive alcohol and drug use during a day of carnage before and after England’s biggest game since 1966.

England triumphed at Wembley in front of a record-breaking, welcoming crowd in a game that showcased all the reasons we fell in love with the sport in the first place. Harriet Lander/Getty Images

But for the women’s final, the atmosphere was completely different. It was welcoming and inclusive, as young families were able to come together without fear of being attacked or verbally abused. There were no boos and no chants of national anthems from a crowd of 87,192 — a record for the men’s and women’s European Championships, surpassing the 1964 men’s final in which 79,115 watched Spain play the Soviet Union in Madrid . (Also, overall tournament attendance finished at 574,875 over the last three weeks, more than double the previous record of 240,055 in 2017.) It was a day when soccer showed it can still be played in an atmosphere of civility.

People associated with the men’s game have shown no interest in Euro 2022, for which we can be eternally grateful. As Emma Hayes, Chelsea’s women’s coach, told ESPN, “The fans have been incredible. It hasn’t been hostile.”

Of course, there are plenty of matches in the men’s game that pass without incident and many clubs are a welcoming environment for families, but that hasn’t been the case with the England national team for a long time. The English FA must now find a way to make the men’s game as welcoming and friendly as the women’s for what is clearly a large audience looking to build on their Euro 2022 experience.

This tournament, and the final, reminded us all why we fell in love with football in the first place. There was no stupidity or irritation off the field. While in it, the match was played without the rancor and ego that has become a common occurrence in the men’s game. That’s not to say the final wasn’t hotly contested. Both sets of players jumped into challenges, forcing Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul to issue five yellow cards for excessive physical interference and fouls. But there was a refreshing honesty about it all, and an acknowledgment that the officials were in charge and had the final say, rather than a bunch of players waiting to argue or berate them.

However, none of the above would matter, if the spectacle on the field did not reach the masses. There must be top-level quality and determination to excel and win, but both England and Germany displayed world-class technical ability throughout the 120 minutes, as did Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands in previous rounds.

Overall, Euro 2022 has shown that there is a depth to the women’s game that deserves the biggest stage possible. Who will forget Russo’s stunning goal in the semi-final against Sweden, or Georgia Stanway’s winner against Spain? What about Alex Popp’s brace in Germany’s 2-1 semi-final win over France?

The muscle strain — suffered in the warm-up — that forced Popp to withdraw from the final probably cost Germany its chance of a record ninth Euro title. But this has been England’s tournament and the manner of their victory will inspire a new generation.

Toone’s stunning opener – a delightful ball over Merle Frohms from Keira Walsh’s long pass – was a moment of magic, but the honor of scoring the winner went to Kelly, who converted from close range in the 110th minute before leaving. with a Brandi Chastain-style party, removing her top and waving it over her head. (The USWNT legend surely noticed, tweets“Seeing you Chloe, well done!”) earned her a yellow card, her sixth of the game, but she had also just sealed England’s victory in the Euro 2022 final, so maybe it was worth it.

The next challenge is the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Who knows if the men’s team will beat them to become world champions later this year. Whether Harry Kane & Co. whether they do or not, it is the women who have shown them how to win.