England beat Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022

LONDON (AP) Just when it looked like England might be weighed down again by expectations and history, Chloe Kelly made the breakthrough.

Kelly’s second-half extra-time goal, the first time she had scored in a competitive international game, propelled England to their first major women’s soccer title on Sunday, beating Germany 2-1.

By the time Kelly scored, England appeared to be tiring, even with the home crowd on, and struggling to deal with Germany’s young substitutes. The match had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal for England.

Kelly then headed home a free at the second attempt in the 110th minute after Germany failed to clear a corner. Turn on the celebrations, the cheers in Trafalgar Squareand greetings from the queen.

I always believed I would be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing, said Kelly, who returned from a serious knee injury in April. This is amazing, I just want to celebrate now.

Kelly took off her shirt to celebrate her goal, earning a yellow card but also a shout-out from Brandi Chastain, who celebrated in the same style when her penalty kick won the World Cup for the USA in 1999. Enjoy free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all over England. Cheers! Chastain wrote on Twitter.

After the final whistle, the England players danced and the crowd sang their anthem Sweet Caroline. The pleasant atmosphere inside the stadium on Sunday drew a contrast to the violent scenes when England’s men’s team lost the European Championship final to Italy at the same stadium a year ago.

The record tournament crowd of more than 87,000 underlined the growth of women’s football in Europe since England and Germany last played for a continental title 13 years ago.

On that occasion, Germany won 6-2 against an England side still reliant on part-timers. Two years later, England launched its Women’s Super League, which has professionalized the game and grown into one of the premier competitions worldwide.

This has meant increased competition for Germany, which was a pioneering nation in European women’s football and increasingly faces well-funded rivals such as England, Spain and France.

England’s title comes 56 years after their only men’s nations title, which was also an extra-time win at Wembley over Germany in the 1966 World Cup. Queen Elizabeth II’s congratulatory message called the England team an inspiration to girls and women today and for generations to come.

Players, too, are aware of how their success has significant consequences.

We talked and talked and finally we got it done, England captain Leah Williamson said. It’s the proudest moment of my life, so I’m going to get through it and take every single second. The legacy of this tournament and this team is a change in society. We’ve put them all together.

On Sunday, Germany were without captain Alexandra Popp, the team’s top scorer with six goals, after she reported a muscle problem in the warm-up. She was replaced in the lineup by Schller while Svenja Huth took over as captain.

The match was goalless after a physical first half in which Ellen White fired narrowly over the bar for England, while Marina Hegering almost pushed the ball home for Germany from a corner before Williamson and Earps intervened.

Each team could have had a penalty in the first half, first when the ball appeared to touch Williamsons arm as she cleared, and later when Hegering dived to clear the ball and collided with Lucy Bronze.

Ella Toone latched on to a long pass from Keira Walsh to get behind the German defense in the 62nd minute and cleverly lobbed a shot over goalkeeper Merle Frohms and into the net for the opener.

Toone’s goal, six minutes after she came on from the bench, sparked celebrations as England coach Sarina Wiegman, the winning coach with the Netherlands in 2017, raised both arms in celebration.

Facing their first loss in nine European finals, Germany came close when Lea Schller hit the post and then equalized in the 79th when Lina Magull struck a low cross past England goalkeeper Mary Earps to send the game in overtime.

When the game went into extra time there were echoes of another European Championship final at the same venue a year ago, when England’s men’s team led 1-0 but lost on penalties to Italy, but Kelly’s goal changed everything. England took control of the game in the final minutes, denying Germany the chance of a second draw.

After the final whistle, Popp joined her teammates on the pitch and, with midfielder Lena Oberdorf, was comforted by England’s Georgia Stanway.

Excited England players burst into Wiegmans’ post-match press conference singing Its Coming Home as they celebrated their dramatic win.

Wiegman was in the middle of the press conference when her team entered the room, singing and dancing around the top table.

Goalkeeper Earps even climbed to the top of the table to keep the dance going as the celebrations looked set to continue well into the evening.

Wiegman remains unbeaten in 12 matches as a manager at the European Championship after winning the tournament first with the Netherlands and now with England. One of her first moves after England won was to share a hug with 35-year-old midfielder Jill Scott, the only player left in either side from England’s 2009 defeat to Germany.

The match was led by Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul, who fled her country after the invasion of Russia. One of Europe’s leading judges, Monzul left her home in Kharkiv — a major city that has been heavily bombed by Russian forces — and spent five days living in a basement at her parents’ home before fleeing the country. and eventually live and work in Italy.

