New Zealand’s borders are fully open after a long pandemic shutdown

New Zealand’s borders were fully reopened to visitors from around the world on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.

New Zealand’s borders began reopening in February, first to New Zealanders, and restrictions have been gradually eased.

The process of reopening the borders ended on Sunday evening with visitors who need visas and those on student visas now also allowed to return to New Zealand. New Zealand is now also allowing cruise ships and foreign recreational yachts to dock in its ports.

Most visitors arriving in New Zealand still need to be vaccinated against COVID and must take two tests for COVID once they arrive. However, there are no quarantine requirements.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday during a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland that the final opening of the borders was a big moment.

“It has been an organized and careful process on our part since February as we, along with the rest of the world, continue to manage a very vibrant global pandemic while keeping our people safe.”

International students were a significant contributor to New Zealand’s economy and education providers are hoping the reopening of borders will once again give a boost to schools and universities across the country.

New Zealand Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the return of cruise ships would also be a boost to local industries.

“Most cruise visits are during the warmer months of October to April and summer is our tourism season in general. That means it’s going to be full steam ahead for the industry,” Nash said.