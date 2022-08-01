West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin retires from international cricket





File photo of Deandra Dottin© Twitter

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin on Monday announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The announcement came after Barbados’ nine-wicket loss against Australia in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Dottin posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, announcing her retirement from international cricket. Taking to Twitter, Dottin wrote: “Please accept this letter as my official retirement from the West Indies senior women’s team, effective 1 August 2022. This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a my passion. However, when the fire burns, one must take time to reassess one’s commitment. There have been many hurdles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome, however, the current climate and team environment have not have been conducive to my ability to flourish and rekindle my passion.” “It is with great sadness, but no regrets, that I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform brilliantly,” she added. Thank you all for the love and support in the last 14 years I have been playing cricket for the West Indies! I am looking forward to playing domestic cricket around the world pic.twitter.com/Vmw6AqpYQJ Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) July 31, 2022 The 31-year-old has played 146 ODIs and 126 T20Is for West Indies. She had debuted in 2008 and is known as one of the most destructive players to ever play the game. She scored 3,727 runs and 2,697 runs in ODIs and T20Is and with the ball, she went on to take 72 (ODI) and 62 (T20Is) wickets. Promoted “I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given and have thought about my decision over a period of time. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained in the most well and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally”, her statement reads. “It is the combination of this growth that has helped me reflect on what is truly important to me. It is with great sadness, but no regrets, that I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the team culture and environment of team as it has undermined my ability to perform brilliantly,” she added. Topics mentioned in this article

