Paramount Appoints International Head | tidings





Paramount Global has promoted Pamela Kaufman to become its head of international, following the sudden departure of Raffaele Annecchino last month. As president and chief executive officer of international markets, global consumer products and experiences, Kaufman will report to Paramount president and chief executive officer Bob Bakish. She effectively replaces Raffaele Annecchino, who has decided to leave the company, according to a statement, after abruptly stepping down from his role last month after 25 years. Kaufman will be responsible for leading Paramount’s international business and international operations on six continents, including broadcast and cable networks, broadcast, studios and commercials. She will also have a hand in the ongoing international rollout of Paramount+ which launched in the UK last month. Kaufman has held the role of president of global consumer products and experiences at Paramount since November, overseeing product and business development worldwide, including Viacom’s first direct-to-consumer e-commerce proposition: The SpongeBob Store. She has held a variety of roles since joining Nickelodeon in 1997, including overseeing major franchises including PAW Patrol. [Kaufman] has been the strategic force behind the growth and expansion of some of the most iconic franchises and properties in entertainment, Bakish said. She is uniquely qualified to lead our international business as we expand and diversify our footprint around the world and accelerate Paramounts transformation to operate with a truly global approach. He added: I want to thank Raffaele Annecchino for the critical role he has played in building Paramounts international business and expanding our global footprint. I am grateful for the dedication he has shown during his 25 years at Paramount and I wish him well in the future. Kaufman said she is honored to take on the role at a pivotal time for Paramount International. I know firsthand the global strength of our brand portfolio and look forward to working with Bob and the exceptional International team as we continue to pursue our global growth strategy, investing in key partnerships, furthering our push into platforms mobile and digital in new markets and acting as a team globally. This story first appeared on sister site Screens Broadcast

